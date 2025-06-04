Shopper sparks outrage after sharing photos of unbelievable price tags at thrift store: 'This is ridiculous'

Shopping at thrift stores is typically an excellent way to save a bundle on clothing, shoes, and everyday items. However, this isn't always the case.

Occasionally, people run into items that feature incomprehensible prices, such as a person who recently posted in the r/ThriftGrift subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The Redditor shared photos from a local thrift store of clearly damaged shoes that were priced at $24.99 and above.

"Out of their ever loving minds!" they wrote. "One Savers in my area is just horrendous with shoe pricing."

Other thrifters commiserated in the comments, having run into the same issue at their own thrift stores.

"They've reached a whole new low selling anything in that poor condition," one remarked.

Another user asserted, "This is ridiculous."

Some commenters brought up corporate greed in the world of thrifting, particularly in cases of large, well-known thrift stores.

Instances of corporate greed have bled into the thrifting industry, mostly through stores that sell or auction things online at higher prices or mark up damaged or shoddy items to ridiculous prices.

Negative thrifting experiences, however, tend to be outliers, as secondhand stores usually have far cheaper prices than regular stores and try to avoid selling damaged goods.

The downside of negative experiences is that they can turn people away from secondhand shopping, even though thrifting is an easy way to save money.

Such was the case with a Redditor who commented, "And this is why I stopped thrifting."

Letting the occasional negative experience stop you from secondhand shopping means you miss out on the chance to discover rare or luxury items at a fraction of the cost and save money on regular goods, though.

Plus, because thrift stores work off donations, clothing and more are kept out of landfills, reducing the amount of heat-trapping polluting gases that are released into the atmosphere.

As for cases of overly worn shoes being sold, one Redditor said, "I work at a charity shop and it's just insane to me that the thrift stores would put stuff like this out."

