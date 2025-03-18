Company sees staggering increase in demand for its forward-looking delivery services: 'We're on the brink of a major shift'

For eco-conscious consumers, the sustainability of a product or a material is just half of the equation to consider. The way by which it arrives at their doorstep — how it's shipped — is the other half. And now, thanks to advanced tech developments becoming more accessible, the sustainable shipping and delivery industry is becoming increasingly popular.

One particular example is the logistics company GoBolt, which has seen a dramatic uptick in its electric vehicle delivery services. Year over year, it has seen an astonishing 562% growth rate in EV deliveries, which translates to 1.5 million parcels shipped using EVs in 2024 alone, according to the EV Report.

"Our 562% YoY growth in EV deliveries is a testament to our commitment to transforming an antiquated logistics industry into a more sustainable, forward-thinking one," Mark Ang, CEO of GoBolt, told the EV Report. "This milestone reflects the collective efforts of our team and merchant partners to create meaningful environmental change."

These advancements aren't just good for the planet; they're also good for business. There has been a rising demand for sustainable options on the consumer side, along with the willingness to pay for them.

Market research in 2020 by consulting group McKinsey found that 60-70% of end consumers were willing to pay more for products with sustainable packaging. Combine this with research from the Harvard Business Review predicting continued growth in that trend, and the motive for companies to invest in eco-friendly practices and packaging becomes clear.

"Our research suggests we're on the brink of a major shift in consumption patterns, where truly sustainable brands — those that make good on their promises to people and the planet — will seize the advantage from brands that make flimsy claims or that have not invested sufficiently in sustainability," HBR explained.

GoBolt, for its part, will continue investing in offerings such as GoBolt Parcel. This combines its electrified shipping routes and efficient, low-emissions services for eco-conscious partners. So far, adoption has been high — between 50% and 70% for many partners.

"This high level of engagement highlights the effectiveness of GoBolt's model in reshaping last mile delivery toward a cleaner future," the EV Report explained.

