Two unexpected businesses join forces to revolutionize shipping with breakthrough technology: 'We're taking a bold step'

A leading packaging business is teaming up with one focused on sustainability, creating an alliance to focus on solutions for greener packaging options.

Custom Box Pro (CBP), a packaging provider, and EcoShell, a company creating a variety of products derived from eggshells, have announced their partnership to support businesses in achieving their environmental goals.

"Through our partnership with EcoShell, we're taking a bold step toward redefining packaging standards, delivering solutions that prioritise sustainability while enhancing the customer experience," CBP CEO Shireen Rizvi told Packaging-Gateway.

EcoShell CEO Andrew Bliss also told the outlet, "Together, we aim to set new benchmarks for sustainability in packaging and help businesses meet their ecological commitments with confidence."

The company's materials are derived "sustainably from bio inorganic substitute from eggshells and oyster shells," per the website, and can reduce plastic usage by up to 50%.

Plastic packaging from shipping and other sources generates tons of waste every year that unfortunately doesn't break down. Supply Chain Solutions Center reports that 91% of plastic packaging is sent to landfills and often ends up in the environment. And producing plastic requires resources from dirty energy like petroleum, which releases pollution with long-term environmental impacts.

Sustainable packaging is also a money saver for businesses, which can help save on costs being passed to customers. A report from PakFactory explains that recyclable and biodegradable options, like cardboard, can often be cheaper than traditional packing supplies, and require fewer resources. They are also lighter in weight, leading to reduced shipping costs, which are typically calculated by volume and weight.

The outlet noted that customers are on board with these innovative solutions: "People, customers, and retailers alike don't just want products anymore—they want experiences—and sustainable packaging has become part of those key experiences that make them feel good about supporting your business."

The fewer plastics companies use to ship items, the better chances we all have at a sustainable future. Thankfully, companies are showing interest in focusing on these greener options, like Amazon, which recently piloted a reusable packaging program in Europe and eliminated plastic wrap from its electronic shipments.

