Samsung unveils game-changing new battery with incredibly long lifespan — here's what it could mean for the shipping industry

Battery innovations often come from foreign labs that are likely unfamiliar to many Americans.

Now one of the biggest electronics names on Earth — household brand Samsung — has announced an impressive breakthrough with a battery that can power 1,400 roundtrips between Hanover and Frankfurt in Germany, thanks to its insanely long lifespan. The cities are separated by 217 miles, for reference.

The pack features lithium-iron phosphate, or LFP, chemistry and a "novel electrode." It was recently unveiled at a tech showcase in Hanover, according to a Samsung news release.

When batteries operate, ions move between two electrodes in a substance called electrolyte. Researchers around the world are at work to find the most effective, least-expensive mix of materials to use for those parts.

LFP batteries check a lot of boxes, as they are touted for their safety, storage capacity, and long lifespans. They also use materials that are less expensive than common lithium-ion packs, all per TopSpeed. That's why General Motors, another well-known brand, is among others in the sector working on the unique chemistry.

Samsung's version, designed for commercial vehicles, is called LFP+. It sports a storage capacity that is 10% higher than a previous iteration. It can also be charged up to 80% in 20 minutes when using the latest charging tech, the news release notes.

"Samsung … has always been striving to lead the electric vehicle market based on differentiated technological prowess," Samsung SDI CEO Yoon-ho Choi said. "The company will continue working closely with major customers around the world to provide top-quality and safety-ensured battery products."

The South Korea-based business has been regularly making headlines. This summer, it announced an EV pack that provides a massive 600-mile range.

Samsung's latest commercial vehicle offering could be a boon for transporting goods. Interesting Engineering notes that faster charge speeds and increased range reduce fleet downtimes.

"More time on the road means more deliveries and services can be completed in less time," the publication's Aman Tripathi wrote.

The story adds that Samsung included tech inside the pack that limits the chance of overheating, a plus for safety. While rare, EV blazes are severe and often well-covered in the media. But Boston Globe reporting highlights the fact that gas vehicles are more likely to combust than EVs.

Regardless, no one will argue with a safer power pack, and that's what Samsung is promoting with its newest product. And if commercial trucks can eventually be switched to electric, it would be a big win for the planet. Transportation accounts for about 28% of U.S. planet-warming fume production, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

The air pollution is linked by NASA to greater risks for a variety of devastating severe weather events. For passenger vehicles, each EV that replaces a gas-guzzler prevents thousands of pounds of heat-trapping gases from being released each year, according to government data.

Money-saving tax breaks and eliminating gas and maintenance costs can make buying an EV a value worth thousands of dollars over the car's lifespan.

For its part, Samsung seems positioned to meet growing demand on both the passenger and commercial sides of the sector.

"The global market for electric commercial vehicles is deemed with great growth potential as environmental regulations on engine-based commercial vehicles get toughened in Europe and North America," the company said in a statement published by IE.

