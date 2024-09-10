Incredible new wind-assist technology could revolutionize shipping: 'Delivering industry-leading thrust from a compact unit'

"This smaller footprint allows the AirWing to be used on a wide range of vessels with minimal impact on cargo operations."

A U.K. startup is mixing past and present with innovative new sails, bringing wind energy back to cargo ships.

GT Wings is set to equip a 124-meter cargo ship with its new AirWing energy harvesting sails, which promise to reduce fuel consumption and carbon emissions by up to 30%, according to a company news release.

"GT's unique selling point lies in its patented airflow technology, delivering industry-leading thrust from a compact unit," the company said in its announcement. "This smaller footprint allows the AirWing to be used on a wide range of vessels with minimal impact on cargo operations. The company aims to make its products a must have for shipowners seeking to meet stricter regulatory standards."

The sail technology looks like three huge wings standing tall on the bow of the ship. As NPR explained, the vessel sails "under minimum power from its giant engine as computerized sensors adjust the fiberglass wings to take advantage of the wind's speed and direction," saving on fuel and preventing air pollution.

Cargo shipping accounts for 3% of greenhouse gas emissions, according to The New York Times, about as much as the aviation industry. If the industry were a country, it would be the sixth-largest contributor in the world, according to multiple sources.

Other companies are working on similar technology. Startups CoFlow Jet and BAR Technologies have created similar hard sails to reduce the need for fossil fuels to power cargo ships.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

And the industry is working on more changes on a grander scale. Earlier this year, the BBC reported the Port of Rotterdam Authority connected with the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore to form a long-distance green shipping corridor, which requires ships to be fueled by sources that produce little to no pollution.

Reducing pollution on a corporate level is a key to improving the health of the planet and every living thing on it. A study summarized in Medical Xpress in July shows that long-term exposure to air pollution impacts people's abilities to care for themselves later in life, one of many negative impacts from poor air quality.

And there are other benefits, including less money spent on fuel, which saves on the cost of goods for consumers, a nice added bonus to the environmental benefits. Trans Audit reported that fuel costs account for 50% of the expenses for operating a ship. The less costs incurred, the more money saved.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.