Unexpected fuel breakthrough could transform shipping across the Great Lakes: 'It works extremely well'

"We decided kind of to set our own table."

by Matthew Swigonski
Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

The waters of the Great Lakes just might look a lot fresher over the next few years. A coalition that promotes the use of soy-based diesel is making waves in the shipping industry that runs on America's largest freshwater lakes. 

Over the last couple of years, Michigan Soybean Committee market development director Hanna Campbell has taken a proactive approach to jumpstarting a game-changing demand for biodiesel. 

As an increasing amount of emission reduction measures have been introduced throughout the globe, Campbell saw an opportunity for biodiesel. That's when the Great Lakes Sustainable Shipping Alliance was formed.  

"We started attending meetings of transportation groups and marine industry and noticed that there weren't really agricultural businesses or farmers at the table, we decided kind of to set our own table," Campbell told Brownfield

One of the biggest benefits of soy-based biodiesel is its much higher cetane number compared to petroleum diesel. The higher a fuel's cetane number is, the better that the engine is able to work. A higher cetane number can contribute to enhanced power, smoother engine operation, and lower emissions. 

With lower emissions, not only will ships be able to run more effectively, but the reduced impact on the environment would be beneficial to us all. Emissions from diesel engines contribute to poor air quality and threaten delicate ecosystems. Diesel fumes have also been linked to obesity in humans as well. 

"When we start talking about soy-based biodiesel as a fuel for them, it works extremely well," Campbell added. "It's something that we already see happening all over the Great Lakes, and a lot of people that aren't using blends right now or are using very low blends were already talking about how they could increase that."

As of now, the biggest drawback for using soy-based biodiesel is the fuel's effectiveness in cold weather climates, such as the Great Lakes region. The fuel may begin to gel around 30 degrees Fahrenheit, which creates concerns over its efficiency in the winter months. 

However, as the science behind soy-based biodiesel continues to improve, we may be able to dramatically reduce our reliance on petroleum diesel and cut back on harmful gas emissions that accelerate climate change

