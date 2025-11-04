Officials launch major project to tap into little-known underground energy source: 'We will transform this potential'

Brazil just approved a new geothermal energy program that will help ensure energy stability and security throughout the country.

According to Think GeoEnergy, Brazil's National Energy Policy Council is greenlighting a National Geothermal Energy Program. This program will lay out the plan for creating infrastructure and policies that foster and promote the creation of geothermal energy.

Geothermal energy is heat that rises from the Earth's core and can be harnessed to generate electricity. It's most commonly used for heating and cooling appliances. It's a renewable energy source because heat continuously comes from the Earth's interior.

TG reported that Brazil is already 90% reliant on renewable energy sources, but the NGEP will further strengthen the nation's grid. It will use resources from the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas, and Biofuels, and the National Electric Energy Agency.

Brazil's state-owned energy company Petrobras is also partnering with the geothermal drilling company GA Drilling. Together, they plan to develop a next-gen geothermal drilling system.

Geothermal energy has huge benefits for Brazil, giving people the energy they need while helping the environment. It also helps keep the cost of energy down for the country and everyone in it. Collecting geothermal energy can be substantially cheaper than mining for gas and oil. This is especially true over the long term, after initial setup costs are over.

The new program will foster energy security in Brazil, while boosting the economy and saving people and businesses money. They can get the heat and cooling they need without depending on fossil fuels that pollute the Earth. This helps to cut down on harmful emissions to create a cooler, cleaner future for everyone, not just Brazil.

Brazil hasn't made big moves in the geothermal space in recent years, but now, the country is ramping up its efforts. Brazil's commitment to renewables and geothermal energy should be a model for other countries. This major program sets a positive example for the world, affirming that renewable energy sources are the future and geothermal has great potential.

Alexandre Silveira, the minister of Mines and Energy and chair of the National Energy Policy Council, said, "Brazil has significant geothermal potential in several regions of the country. With this program, we will transform this potential into a concrete opportunity for clean energy generation, promoting regional development, energy security, and the country's sustainable growth," per TG.

