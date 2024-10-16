5 earth-shattering advancements in geothermal energy that could change our power grid forever

While often not getting the same glory as wind or solar energy, geothermal energy could be a valuable renewable energy source with improved technology.

Harnessing geothermal energy involves drilling holes into the earth's crust, pumping water into deep wells, and taking advantage of the natural heat from the earth's core to boil that water. The water is then pumped back up to the surface and steam is collected to spin a turbine that powers a generator, creating electricity.

The process may sound a little convoluted, which is partly why it doesn't get the same glory as wind or solar power — but the reality is that geothermal is a powerful source of clean energy with some pretty unique benefits. Here are five advancements that show how the technology is growing:

