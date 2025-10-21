US company develops unprecedented tech to tap into limitless underground energy source: 'The first drilling innovation in 100 years'

"It's been highly successful, beyond all of our best hopes."

Super-tough drill bits delivered the dirty fuels that have powered — and polluted — our world for well over a century.

But Massachusetts-based Quaise Energy intends to take a bite out of the bit business and provide cleaner energy in the process with a cutting-edge drilling system, according to Interesting Engineering and a company news release.

The electromagnetic wave technology is "the first drilling innovation in 100 years," CEO Carlos Araque said in the statement.

The impressive setup was recently demonstrated at a granite quarry in Marble Falls, Texas. Quaise drilled 387 feet into rock, vaporizing it with "high-frequency electromagnetic waves" with no drill bit in sight.

It's the deepest depth ever reached with this method. It works by using a high-tech gyrotron to create millimeter waves that penetrate the ground. The goal is to unlock superhot geothermal energy as a replacement for dirty fuels, according to IE.

"Quaise is not a drilling company, it's an energy company," Araque said in the release. "We aim to make geothermal the workhorse of the energy transition, and we won't stop until we succeed."

Geothermal energy demonstrates its power potential on the surface when volcanoes erupt. The intense temperatures can be used to heat water to power a turbine for electricity, the Department of Energy reported.

Quaise made headlines last year when it announced its intent to drill 12 miles down to unlock nearly 1,000-degree heat, providing a power source that could transform the world's energy system, its officials said.

Nigerian leaders are eyeing geothermal as a source to aid their often-failing electrical grid, as well.

The Quaise demonstration bored 16 feet per hour through extremely tough rock. It's a mark IE reported is "extremely fast." The next goal is to drill to just over a half-mile down in the coming months as the waves continue to be pushed deeper.

"At Quaise, we're rapidly moving from microwaves in the ground to megawatts on the grid," co-founder Matt Houde said.

The air-clearing potential for the technology is huge if it can be scaled to replace dirty fuels. The International Energy Agency reported that 44% of global heat-trapping CO2 emissions come from electricity and heat production.

The American Lung Association said that other substances released — such as sulfur and nitrogen dioxides, and mercury — are harmful to respiratory health.

And geothermal doesn't have to be an ultra-deep project with large-scale implications. Oregon's Pringle Creek has community-wide hot water, heated by ground-sourced energy that's 400% more efficient than gas, Oregon Home reported.

Quaise's team said that testing has gone well for its wave-boring innovation, highlighted by rave reviews from the 56 observers of the early September demonstration.

"It's been highly successful, beyond all of our best hopes," head of field operations Justin Lamb said, per IE.

