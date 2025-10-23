Officials strike deal to tap into unlimited energy source deep beneath Earth's surface: 'A catalyst'

It could help drive down production costs.

A powerful new partnership in Kenya is proving that clean energy and innovation can go hand in hand, according to The Standard.

The Kenya Electricity Generating Company announced that Aquilastar, an electric vehicle manufacturer backed by the United Arab Emirates' Alsayegh Group, will begin construction on a new production plant within the country's Green Energy Park in Olkaria — a region known for its rich geothermal fields.

Geothermal energy, which taps into the Earth's natural underground heat, offers a reliable and renewable power source that can run around the clock — unlike solar or wind, which depend on weather. By building directly within a geothermal hub, this EV plant will have access to one of the most consistent clean energy supplies on the planet.

In simple terms, geothermal energy comes from the heat beneath our feet. Wells reach deep underground to tap steam or hot water, which can spin turbines to make electricity. It's steady, renewable, and doesn't depend on sunshine or wind to keep things running.

KenGen's managing director, Eng. Peter Njenga, said, per The Standard, that the company "commits to act as a catalyst for a just and inclusive energy transition that advocates for green growth over fossil dependency."

The new plant will bring more than 3,000 direct jobs and 10,000 indirect opportunities for local youth, energizing the local economy and expanding the clean energy workforce. It's also part of Kenya's push to hit 100% clean energy by 2030 — a milestone that could make the country a global example of sustainable growth.

KenGen Board Chairman Alfred Agoi emphasized, per The Standard, that "clean energy is the lifeblood for sustainable development," noting the company's ongoing investments in research and technology partnerships.

This geothermal-powered EV hub could help drive down production costs, attract more green investors, and make locally produced electric vehicles more affordable — all while cutting air pollution and improving public health.

Kenya's approach is a glimpse of what's possible when clean power meets smart transportation — more jobs, lower costs, and a healthier planet all at once.

