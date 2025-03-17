State lawmakers spark outrage among constituents after approving controversial bill — here's what's at stake

Critics say the new bill could weaken accountability, impacting public health protections.

Georgia lawmakers are considering a new bill that would protect businesses from lawsuits related to their handling of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, potentially limiting the legal options for people affected by PFAS contamination, per Environment+Energy Leader.

What's happening?

Also known as the PFAS Receiver Shield Act, House Bill 211 would grant legal immunity to businesses that purchase, use, and dispose of PFAS-containing products, per the news outlet.

HB 211 amends Title 51 of Georgia's tort laws and would provide protections across many industries, including waste management and agriculture.

Businesses would benefit in multiple ways if the bill were passed. They would no longer face direct liability for PFAS contamination claims. Because of the legal certainty and reduced risks the bill provides, companies would potentially have reduced insurance bills and regulatory burdens.

This does not mean businesses would be in the clear, though. While this bill would change state law, federal actions could still hold businesses accountable for their handling of PFAS.

The Environmental Protection Agency has been expanding PFAS regulations under the Safe Drinking Water Act as well as possible Superfund designations — a program that helps respond to environmental emergencies.

It is unclear what the full effects of the new federal administration could be on such efforts, however.

Critics of HB 211 say that the new bill could weaken accountability for PFAS contamination in soil and water, impacting public health protections. However, regulations have tightened at the federal level for PFAS, meaning Georgia companies would need to handle conflicting legal frameworks as state protections only go so far.

Why is this bill important?

Research has shown that certain types of PFAS can have a serious impact on human health. We encounter these "forever chemicals" — aptly named since they effectively don't break down — in our everyday lives, such as in nonstick cookware, packaging materials, clothing, and cosmetics.

Scientists have linked PFAS to cancer, fertility issues, immune system disorders, and other health complications, leading to a growing concern over their presence in local water supplies and soil.

PFAS can also damage our environment and affect the health of wildlife. The substances accumulate in food chains, affect ecosystems and microbial communities, and impact plant growth, as detailed by the PFASfree project.

What's being done about PFAS?

Local and federal laws cracking down on the use and handling of PFAS aim to decrease their presence and protect the environment and public health.

Lawsuits have been brought against major corporations that use products containing PFAS, potentially encouraging businesses to prioritize human health in the future.

In our everyday lives, we can help ourselves and the environment by using less plastic and switching to products that do not contain PFAS.

