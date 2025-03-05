Experts expose alarming truth about chemicals building up in our bodies: 'It's like playing whack-a-mole'

"There's no way you're going to study the toxicity of 15,000 chemicals."

Environmental health experts worry that existing regulations don't do enough to keep people safe from "forever chemicals" that build up in the body.

These synthetic chemicals, known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, are found in water, food, and everyday products. That makes them difficult to avoid — especially when new ones keep popping up.

What's happening?

Experts are continuing to fight against PFAS, which manufacturers use to make their goods resistant to things like heat and water.

But the same properties that make PFAS useful to products also make them dangerous to humans. The Environmental Protection Agency lists several known health effects linked to PFAS, including decreased fertility, hormone interference, and developmental delays in children.

Some PFAS regulations exist, but only for a few specific chemicals. When the government restricts one, companies can replace it with a similar, unregulated version. "It's like playing whack-a-mole," Erik Olson, a senior strategic director at the Natural Resources Defense Council, told Newsweek.

Why is stronger PFAS regulation important?

These "forever chemicals" don't break down naturally in the body or environment. In addition to health effects, PFAS pollute soil, water, and wildlife. Some can take hundreds to thousands of years to break down.

The government has taken steps toward PFAS regulation. In 2024, it required the removal of six harmful synthetic chemicals from tap water systems. But those are currently the only ones regulated, despite thousands existing, according to Newsweek.

Many environmental health experts agree that it's a good start, but more regulations need to happen to reduce exposure and hold companies accountable.

Jamie DeWitt, the director of Oregon State University's Environmental Health Sciences Center, told Newsweek that using PFAS is profitable for companies, so they aren't likely to stop using them unless the government tells them to. "Their goal is to make a profit, and they will continue to do what they're allowed to do," said DeWitt.

Some experts believe the solution is to ban all PFAS rather than targeting specific ones. "There's no way you're going to study the toxicity of 15,000 chemicals," Olson told Newsweek. "The only way to really control this is by regulating PFAS as a class."

What's being done to reduce PFAS?

A lot of work still needs to happen, but there has been some positive movement in the fight against PFAS. Eleven states have set regulations on the maximum allowed PFAS levels in tap water. And the EPA has taken steps to enforce drinking water standards nationwide, potentially reducing PFAS exposure to 100 million people. Some companies, like 3M, are also phasing out PFAS usage in their products.

Until more companies and legislators get on board, there are a few things you can do to protect yourself from PFAS.

To start, choose natural products, like clean cosmetics and natural cleaning products. Use a water filter that removes PFAS, opt for glass food containers instead of coated packaging, and avoid nonstick cookware. Checking labels for PFAS-free certifications can also help reduce your exposure in everyday products.

