Bold new bill could ban companies from using dangerous chemicals: 'We have a right to know'

New Mexico is taking a bold step toward cleaner water and safer communities with a proposed law to ban toxic chemicals from oil and gas operations, reported The Daily Climate.

House Bill 222 would stop oil and gas companies from using perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, often called "forever chemicals," in fracking and require them to share more information about the chemicals they inject underground. PFAS stay in our environment for decades and have been linked to cancer and immune system damage.

The ban would protect water supplies from potential contamination, helping communities already facing groundwater issues. For everyday New Mexicans, this means safer drinking water and reduced health risks from these dangerous substances that can spread through soil and water.

While the bill aims to protect public health, some industry representatives argue it could interfere with ongoing rulemaking. Lawmakers delayed voting to allow for careful revisions that address these concerns while establishing safeguards.

Many New Mexicans see the bill as a chance to bring transparency to an industry that affects their daily lives. By requiring companies to reveal the chemicals they use in fracking, people living near extraction sites would learn what's happening in their backyards.

Similar bans in other states have shown that we can produce energy responsibly without risking long-term harm to water supplies and public health.

"We have a right to know fundamentally what chemicals are being put into the earth. We have a right to protect ourselves as well," said New Mexico state Sen. Jeff Steinborn.

Advocates who support the bill note that past administrations weakened oil and gas waste disposal rules.

While oil and gas companies maintain that they don't currently use PFAS in New Mexico operations, the lack of required reporting makes it impossible to verify these claims. The bill seeks to amend this transparency gap.

