  • Business Business

Bold new bill could ban companies from using dangerous chemicals: 'We have a right to know'

"We have a right to protect ourselves as well."

by Leslie Sattler
"We have a right to protect ourselves as well."

Photo Credit: iStock

New Mexico is taking a bold step toward cleaner water and safer communities with a proposed law to ban toxic chemicals from oil and gas operations, reported The Daily Climate.

House Bill 222 would stop oil and gas companies from using perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, often called "forever chemicals," in fracking and require them to share more information about the chemicals they inject underground. PFAS stay in our environment for decades and have been linked to cancer and immune system damage.

The ban would protect water supplies from potential contamination, helping communities already facing groundwater issues. For everyday New Mexicans, this means safer drinking water and reduced health risks from these dangerous substances that can spread through soil and water.

Do you worry about having toxic forever chemicals in your home?

Majorly 😥

Sometimes 😟

Not really 😐

I don't know enough about them 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

While the bill aims to protect public health, some industry representatives argue it could interfere with ongoing rulemaking. Lawmakers delayed voting to allow for careful revisions that address these concerns while establishing safeguards.

Many New Mexicans see the bill as a chance to bring transparency to an industry that affects their daily lives. By requiring companies to reveal the chemicals they use in fracking, people living near extraction sites would learn what's happening in their backyards.

Similar bans in other states have shown that we can produce energy responsibly without risking long-term harm to water supplies and public health.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

"We have a right to know fundamentally what chemicals are being put into the earth. We have a right to protect ourselves as well," said New Mexico state Sen. Jeff Steinborn.

Advocates who support the bill note that past administrations weakened oil and gas waste disposal rules.

While oil and gas companies maintain that they don't currently use PFAS in New Mexico operations, the lack of required reporting makes it impossible to verify these claims. The bill seeks to amend this transparency gap.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x