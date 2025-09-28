'King of K-Pop' sparks backlash with recent lavish behavior: 'It's irresponsible'

G-Dragon, the leader of the globally renowned K-pop group BIGBANG, has been the center of a recent controversy over his lavish lifestyle.

G-Dragon has often been credited with shaping the modern sound and style of the genre, which is only growing in global popularity. Known as the "King of K-pop," he has built a reputation not only as a performer but also as a songwriter, producer, and fashion icon.

Beloved as he is, a recent Instagram post revealing his extremely luxurious private jet has alienated even his most loyal fans. "Some felt that in today's climate, it's irresponsible to be using a private jet. However, others thought the hate comments were being too hard on him," commented Korea Boo, a source covering Korean pop culture.

"This is definitely contributing to increased carbon emissions," one critic wrote.

"Honestly, unless he's taking a private jet out of scheduling necessity, it doesn't look good," said another.

"GD just gets criticized nonstop, like people have their eyes on fire," said one comment in defense of G-Dragon.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

The spectacle of superstars jetting off in private planes or idling on superyachts has become the norm, but it is still more than just a display of wealth. These indulgences are among the most carbon-intensive forms of travel and contribute to concerning statistics about growing wealth and carbon inequality. Oxfam reported in 2023 that, "[The] richest 1% emit as much planet-heating pollution as two-thirds of humanity."

This major disparity is especially unethical because the overheating of the planet disproportionately affects those who do not hold the lion's share of the burden. Lower-income brackets are most likely to be affected by the changing climate because they often live in vulnerable areas, have fewer resources to adapt, and face limited access to recovery support when disasters strike.

Beyond pollution, this kind of behavior reinforces a culture of rapid consumerism, where luxury is measured in waste and excess rather than thriftiness or innovation. At a moment when action on collective, individual, and political levels is desperately needed, such behavior underlines a troubling disconnect between privilege and planetary responsibility, glamorizing and romanticizing choices that threaten our shared futures.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.