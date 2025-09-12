Photo of massive yacht off coast sparks backlash: 'What a monstrosity'

A Redditor posted a photo of a gigantic yacht off the coast of Kilada in Greece, and they asked if anyone knew who owned it.

"What a monstrosity," one person commented.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Some Redditors tried to be helpful in identifying the vessel, while others shared their thoughts about the boat's ugly appearance and excessive size.

Huge yachts owned by private individuals can have a significant impact on the environment. They generally transport few people, so the amount of pollution they produce per person traveling is excessive in relation to how many passengers are on board.

According to a study published in the journal Sustainability: Science, Practice and Policy, a megayacht can create over 1,600 tons of pollution annually — about 100 times the average American's yearly carbon footprint, as calculated by the Center for Science Education.

As Plan M8 observed, a 70-meter luxury yacht can use about 130 gallons of fuel per hour when their engines are running, and fuel usage goes up when the vessels are moving, releasing harmful pollution into the air that contributes to the warming of the planet.

These megayachts are often owned by the rich and famous and tend to spark debate about the excessive, selfish nature of the uber-wealthy who place their own interests ahead of the well-being of others and the planet.

Some countries are imposing luxury taxes on yachts and private jets that release massive amounts of pollution. The idea is that those who can afford such extravagant purchases should contribute more to the economy, and that the higher tax rate may be a deterrent to potential yacht owners.

However, some doubt that the uber-wealthy would be deterred by a luxury tax, because anyone in the market for such a luxurious boat would probably not bat an eye at the extra cost.

In an effort to combat the pollution problem that yachts pose, innovative solutions such as solar-powered and electric yachts are being developed, which could make luxury boating more sustainable through the use of renewable energy.

Comments on the photo posted on Reddit were generally negative.

"Its two stern ends smushed together," one commenter said. " Looks like an AI version of what a yacht would look like."

"Looks like a car ferry," thought another.

One Redditor simply described it as, "Fugly."

