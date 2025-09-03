Leonardo DiCaprio faces backlash after concerning photos surface from Jeff Bezos' yacht: 'Repulsive'

Leonardo DiCaprio has established a public image as an advocate for environmental issues. In 1998, he launched the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, which supports over 35 conservation projects. DiCaprio serves on the board of many environmental protection organizations. He even produced and wrote an environmental documentary called "The 11th Hour," according to the World Wildlife Fund.

So why did DiCaprio attend Jeff Bezos's and Lauren Sánchez's lavish Venice wedding, and why does he continue to socialize on Bezos's megayacht?

One Redditor posted about DiCaprio's latest excursion with the Bezos family in the r/popculturechat. "Environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio boards Jeff Bezos's $500 million mega yacht," they wrote.

Photos attached to the post show DiCaprio boarding the yacht with his party and hugging Bezos before joining the others on board.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Bezos's megayacht is named Koru and holds the title of the world's largest sailing yacht. Although it's powered mostly by kinetic energy from the sails when in sailing mode, it is still estimated that the yacht produces 7,000 tons of carbon dioxide pollution every year due to its added amenities.

Luxury yachts, whether a superyacht or megayacht, are known to reach their top speeds rarely and are floating hotels 99% of the year, according to Clean Technica. They also produce an output that is 860 times more than the average human's output in one year.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

The world's wealthiest 10% of people contribute close to half of the world's CO2 emissions due to their propensity to own private jets, yachts, and luxury vehicles and accommodations. While it's understandable that celebrities want their privacy, their damage would be far less if they flew first class instead of privately or took a private vehicle instead of a luxury yacht.

Other celebrities who have purchased superyachts include Mark Zuckerberg, Tiger Woods, and George Russell. If these celebrities, including Leonardo DiCaprio, wish to reduce their carbon emissions, it would be beneficial for them to switch to electric propulsion, install solar panels, and minimize waste in their vehicles.

A few Redditors added their opinions to the comments to show their disappointment in DiCaprio.

"An example of why celebrities hurt rather than help the climate change issue," one Redditor commented.

"This man is just such a repulsive hypocrite. He really has a good PR agency," one commenter shared.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



