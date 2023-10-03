Tesla rival Ford unveils new electric vehicle for off-road drivers — will it be the next Model Y?

Many new offerings are competition for the Model Y, but one in particular could provide some extra competition, according to TheStreet.

Tesla continues to outpace the competition in terms of electric vehicle sales. Its popular Model Y is the best-selling car of the year so far — leading not just EVs but gas-powered cars as well — ahead of even the perennial favorite Toyota Corolla.

Legacy automakers continue to roll out new EV models, however, in the hopes of eating into Tesla’s market share: the Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally.

The Mustang Mach-E Rally differs from other EVs in that it is, according to promotional materials released by Ford, designed for off-roading. The car is the first ever “rally-inspired electric vehicle,” Ford claims.

“Mustang Mach-E Rally puts Ford’s decades of passion for rally championships around the world right in the hands of our customers. It takes Mustang where it hasn’t been before — to gravel and dirt roads. Inspired by true driving enthusiasts, a driving experience like never before for the pure joy of driving,” Ford CEO Jim Farley said in a statement.

Despite Ford’s claims that the Mustang Mach-E Rally was tested at a “course [that] was specially designed by rallycross veterans to simulate just what the vehicle might see out in the real world,” some remain skeptical about its off-roading capabilities.

After the car was first revealed at an expo in Germany, one internet commenter noted, “Needs to be qualified with ‘smooth dirt road’ because the ground clearance is still quite low.”

“I doubt that a 2.5 ton SUV would handle well in a true high-speed rally race in which much smaller, lighter cars seem to excel. So what is the Mach-E Rally really good for other than its tougher looks?” another commenter wrote.

Beyond the somewhat questionable claims of off-roading capability, it is unclear what will separate the Mustang Mach-E Rally from other electric SUVs other than its racecar aesthetics. The Mustang Mach-E Rally is expected to be released in 2024 and does not yet have a price. While it seems unlikely that this car will truly challenge the Tesla Model Y, anything is possible.

