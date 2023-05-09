Tesla isn’t the only brand making high-end electric SUVs — these car companies have much cheaper options

One of the most popular electric SUVs on the market today is the Tesla Model X.

Are you interested in getting a new SUV but hate that they get poor gas mileage? If so, you’re in luck. Many vehicle brands now focus on producing electric SUVs, so you’ll have plenty of options.

From Kia to Ford to Volkswagen to Chevrolet, there’s no shortage of electric SUVs on the market today.

Why swing for an electric SUV?

While people love the power of SUVs, the amount of money needed for gas is admittedly a downside. But worry no longer, as the MGPe — or miles per gallon of gas equivalent — is unbelievably good for most of these electric vehicles (EVs).

The 2023 Hyundai Kona, for example, has a 134 MPGe in the city. Try finding that with a gas-powered SUV. The 2023 Chevy Bolt EUV has another fantastic MPGe at 125 in the city. Because these EVs are so much more “fuel efficient” than traditional gas-guzzling SUVs, you’ll spend way less to charge your vehicle.

Besides the enormous savings on fuel, the available chic models don’t produce asthma-worsening and planet-warming pollution. Talk about another serious win.

What’s the best electric SUV?

Of course, the best electric SUVs will depend on your needs and preferences. One of the most popular electric SUVs on the market today is the Tesla Model X, which is clearly a high-end option. Starting at over $100,000, this luxury electric SUV has no shortage of premium features, a peak horsepower of 1,020, and a range of over 330 miles between charges.

However, tons of people can’t just drop six figures on a car. Luckily, the cost of electric SUVs varies greatly depending on the make and model.

Kelley Blue Book recently ranked the “Best Electric SUVs of 2023.” The 2022 Kia EV6, with a starting price of $42,695, landed in third place. The #2 spot went to the 2023 Ford Mustang MACH-E, with a starting price of $47,495. The 2023 Hyundai IONIQ 5 took the top spot with a starting price of $42,785.

But because all three of these top models cost more than $40,000, you may be wondering if there’s any way you can get the price slashed. Fortunately, through the Inflation Reduction Act, you could qualify for up to a $7,500 tax credit for some EVs that cost less than $55,000.

