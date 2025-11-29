Pet food company launches new product with unexpected ingredient: 'Virtuous supply chain'

Italian pet food company Forza10 has a brilliant idea that proves an ecological headache can be turned into something unexpectedly useful. The brand has released a new wet cat food called Fil Blu, Trend Watching reported. It's built around using one particular ingredient: blue crab. But this isn't a culinary gimmick — it's a direct response to a growing crisis in Italy's Adriatic Sea and the coastal communities that depend on it.

Blue crab may be delicious (cats will agree), but in the Adriatic it's a menace. The species, native to North America, has spread aggressively along Italy's coastline, threatening local fisheries and eating its way through the marine food web. For fishing families in the Polesine region, the crab's rapid reproduction and bottomless appetite have threatened their traditions and livelihoods.

Invasive species outcompete native species, upending the balance of ecosystems and causing ripple effects across human communities. Forza10 hopes to flip that script with this new product. Working with universities, fishing cooperatives, and marine specialists, the company has built what it calls a "virtuous supply chain" that pays fishermen to harvest the invasive species, which can then become a delicious dinner option for feline friends.

The cat food doesn't just help manage the ecological imbalance; it also provides a nutrient-rich protein source high in omega-3s, selenium, zinc, and B vitamins. The company is donating proceeds to local cooperatives, giving coastal workers extra help when many are struggling.

This isn't the first time someone has suggested eating an invasive species to deal with it. From blue catfish to lionfish and Japanese knotweed, invasive species everywhere are ending up on menus with delicious and effective results. Such initiatives show how environmental challenges can be addressed with community-focused solutions. Reducing invasive species helps native fish recover and restores balance to coastal ecosystems.

Fil Blu may be a cat food, but its impact reaches far beyond the kitty's bowl, offering a win-win for ecosystems and the communities working hard to protect them.

