Grieving father files lawsuit after horrific Cybertruck crash: 'It still haunts us every day'

The father of Krysta Tsukahara, one of three college students who died in a Cybertruck crash in California in November, filed a lawsuit against the driver's family to access the vehicle and better understand what caused the tragic accident.

What happened?

According to Bloomberg, the driver and two passengers, including Krysta, were killed when the truck ran into a tree on a neighborhood street and caught fire. ​​Carl Tsukahara, Krysta's father, said he's trying to find out more information about the crash and what led to it.

In an interview with the news outlet, Tsukahara said he wondered why the driver was behind the wheel, considering a toxicology report showed high levels of alcohol and drugs in his system.

The wrongful death suit filed in Alameda County Superior Court was brought against the driver's family and doesn't list Tesla as a defendant. Tsukahara's lawyer, Roger Dreyer of Dreyer Babich Buccola Wood Campora, said he is waiting for permission to access the vehicle to obtain data from Tesla to investigate what happened.

The lawsuit includes unnamed "Doe" defendants, which gives the Tsukahara family the option to add Tesla if the investigation shows the company was partially responsible for the crash.

"Defendants negligently entrusted, managed, maintained, drove, operated, repaired, manufactured and designed the subject vehicle so as to cause the collision and the resulting injuries and damages to plaintiffs," according to the complaint, per Bloomberg.

An autopsy revealed Krysta's death wasn't caused by injuries from the crash. It showed she died of asphyxiation when she couldn't open the Cybertruck doors and wasn't able to escape through a broken window before the fire overwhelmed the vehicle.

A witness who attempted to rescue Krysta and the others told police: "Krysta tried to come up, sticking her head from the back. I grabbed her arm to try to pull her towards me but she retreated because of the fire." They were able to save one passenger before the flames engulfed the vehicle, killing the driver and another passenger.

"It still haunts us every day, and it will for the rest of our life," Carl Tsukahara told Bloomberg. "She died a horrible death and suffered."

Why is the Cybertruck crash concerning?

This isn't the first report of a Cybertruck catching fire after a crash. Last year, a Cybertruck driver died when the vehicle slammed into a concrete culvert and erupted into flames in the Houston area, per KHOU. In Harlingen, Texas, a Cybertruck caught fire after hitting a hydrant, but the driver was reportedly unharmed, according to Road and Track.

While the Cybertruck earned a five-star rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the vehicle has been recalled eight times since its launch in 2023 because of safety issues, including an exterior panel that could detach while the vehicle was being driven and an accelerator pedal that could become stuck.

People have also criticized the vehicle for having nearly indestructible doors and windows. While this may seem like a positive thing, it can be dangerous if the Cybertruck catches fire and makes it difficult to rescue people.

The latest tragedy involving the Cybertruck could make people reluctant to support Tesla, especially amid the company's plummeting profits and stock prices as well as CEO Elon Musk's involvement in politics.

That said, electric vehicles help consumers save money on gas and maintenance, and they're much better for the environment than polluting gas-guzzlers. According to Teslarati, Tesla remains the most popular electric vehicle brand in the U.S., but there are other EV makers to choose from, including Nissan, Ford, and Hyundai.

What's being done to help?

Tesla announced that the Cybertruck will receive a high-tech upgrade that includes new tire sensors to improve performance and safety.

It's worth noting that Cybertrucks generally fare well in crashes because of their stainless steel body and low center of gravity. However, high-speed collisions, particularly those involving impact to the lithium-ion battery, can cause fires.

It's unknown exactly how fast the driver was going, but speed contributed to the severity of the crash.

