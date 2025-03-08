Tesla Cybertruck's safety performance report sparks mixed reactions: 'This thing will be a death machine'

The Cybertruck won't be legal in Europe, which has strict pedestrian safety standards.

The Tesla Cybertruck has earned top safety marks in independent testing, according to Electrek.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is a government agency that rigorously tests vehicles and routinely publishes the results. Pictures of pre-release crash tests raised many questions about the Cybertruck's safety, including whether it actually had an exoskeletal frame as advertised.

The NHTSA Cybertruck results include photos of testing and ratings for each crash type. It earned five stars in overall front, five stars in overall side, and four stars in rollover resistance.

While electric vehicles benefit consumers and the planet and are a great way to reduce pollution from car travel and lower fuel costs, the Cybertruck, specifically, has earned notoriety for its design. Some issues, like its pinching frunk, were able to be fixed with a software update. Others, like its stuck accelerator, were able to be fixed quickly by technicians.

The blocky design may be the reason the Cybertruck won't be legal in Europe, which has strict pedestrian safety standards around sharp projections from a car's body.

These test results from the NHTSA should clear up many concerns about the safety of Cybertruck drivers, though maybe not all of them. One Electrek commenter was quick to point out that testing wasn't designed to include some unique qualities of the Cybertruck.

"There are also other, unique, CT concerns that no sane testing procedure includes because no other car in the past failed - like the ability to break the side glass and get out with standard tools to escape the car in case of fire (internal or external) or water or other dangers."

Another raised the point about who's the focus of protection in these tests. Security experts have sounded similar concerns.

"This truck weighs more than two standard pickup trucks and has insane acceleration for something that heavy, combined with all metal design. This thing WILL be a death machine for all other members of the public."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.