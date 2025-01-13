Firefighters' video of Tesla Cybertruck's indestructible doors sparks heated debate online: 'The glass didn't shatter'

The durability of the truck's exterior led to some disagreement online.

A recent video of firefighters training on how to open Tesla Cybertruck doors during emergencies has gone viral and sparked a vigorous online debate.

The new vehicle from the electric car leader certainly has people talking. Part of the reason for the ongoing conversation is that the Cybertruck has been marketed as a nearly indestructible behemoth. But what happens if the car is involved in a crash and first responders need to assist the driver or passengers stuck inside?

The video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, by user Owen Sparks (@OwenSparks_) shows firefighters hitting the passenger-side window of the Cybertruck with an ax three times before a crack even forms. They hit the window several more times before it finally shattered.

Firefighters training on Cybertruck's windows. Took 3 swings for the first crack to form, and 12+ to actually break through. Perfect car for the apocalypse, no Zombie is breaking in 🧟‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/osGksX26DV — Owen Sparks (@OwenSparks_) September 20, 2024

The first responders then managed to detach the window from the top of the door frame, essentially peeling it off. After that, they reached inside and opened the door.

As one commenter noted, "This is amazing. The glass didn't shatter[;] it's a whole piece."

The difficulty in breaking open the window should hardly come as a surprise. According to Tesla's website, the Cybertruck's windows are designed to withstand colossal force. "Armor Glass can resist the impact of a baseball at 70 mph or class 4 hail," it says.

Of course, some consumers are encouraged by this video.

One criticism of electric vehicles is that they are flimsier than more traditional gas guzzlers. This is certainly not the case for the Cybertruck, and that could be good news for concerned consumers thinking about making the switch.

Electric cars save drivers tons of money on gas and repairs. And they also help out the environment because they don't burn gas or release exhaust pollution. If you're interested in making your next car an electric vehicle, check out this helpful guide.

But the durability of the truck's exterior sparked some disagreement online. As Owen captioned his video, "Perfect car for the apocalypse, no zombie is breaking in … " But others were less enthusiastic. One user responded, "The zombie apocalypse isn't real. Needing [extraction] after a crash is."

