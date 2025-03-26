Amid recall, Tesla's Cybertruck gets high-tech upgrade that could save drivers money: 'New software features'

This can save you thousands of dollars over the vehicle's lifetime.

Tesla Cybertrucks have been in the news lately for quality control issues including an eighth recall earlier in March, but the automaker is making a separate upgrade by equipping Cybertrucks with new tire sensors that can improve safety and performance.

The technology, developed by Cerebrum Sensor Technologies, measures tire pressure and load as well as tread depth, temperature, camber alignment, and road conditions, Not a Tesla App reported.

Paired with Tesla's Full Self-Driving system, the sensors allow the truck to adapt its traction and grip the surface optimally.

The original equipment manufacturer created the sensors in 2022, and this is the third iteration. Vehicle and tire makers contributed to the design, and the data produced could help adjust the suspension in the Cybertruck and other Tesla models.

This promises to improve the electric vehicles at a time when the company's sales are flagging.

The lightweight device is about the size of a quarter, though it is much thicker. Fascinatingly, it can be reused after a tire has reached the end of the line. That's because it fits in rubber mounting sleeves that are used when new tires are installed.

The sensors can also help fleet operators manage their vehicles by integrating the tire analytics with telematics systems through software or an app.

"These sensors will likely be added to more of Tesla's OEM tire lineup in the coming months and years," Not a Tesla App concluded. "We may also see new software features that show you more data about your tires beyond pressure. Tesla could also issue proactive warnings about uneven wear or if the vehicle needs an alignment."

This upgrade is part of what makes EVs so attractive to buyers. While gas-powered vehicles require expensive fuel and constant maintenance, their battery-powered siblings are much cheaper to operate. EVs are known to exhibit tire wear sooner than gas guzzlers because those batteries are heavy, but they do not need oil changes, belt replacements, or other regular tune-ups.

This can save you thousands of dollars over the vehicle's lifetime. There are also state and federal incentives for buying an EV that can help you bank into five figures. Dropping EV prices, which will soon dip below gas vehicle costs, means even more bang for your buck.

If you're interested in making your next car an EV, check out this starter's guide.

