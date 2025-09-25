EV driver shares concerning photo of scene at charging station: 'This is the first time I've actually seen it'

"That's why we can't have nice things."

EV vandalism is on the rise, and one Redditor saw it firsthand. They shared photos of their shocking find to r/Elektroautos and asked if this was a common occurrence.

"I've heard about it, but this is the first time I've actually seen it," they wrote. "The two charging cables are missing from an EnBW charger here. My guess: secretly stolen by copper thieves."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Both of the charging cables have been completely cut off the machine, rendering it useless.

While this Redditor suspected the thief was in search of copper inside the cords, it's also possible that this is another case of anti-EV vandalism.

EV vandals key cars, slash tires, and destroy charging stations. Not only does this impact the driver, but it can prevent others from making their next car an electric vehicle.

Despite the risk, driving an electric vehicle offers significant benefits, especially financially. EV drivers save "about $90/month [on fuel costs] for 1,200 miles (around the US average), or nearly $1,100 a year," according to Coltura.

You can even save upfront: the average retail price of an EV is quickly sinking to meet the average price of comparable gas-powered cars, and current incentives like tax credits and rebates are closing the gap.

Switching to an EV is a great financial choice, and it's a great environmental one, too. Unlike gas-powered cars, which constantly emit planet-warming gases throughout their lifetime, EVs produce no tailpipe emissions. Even when including related emissions, like during production, EVs pay off their carbon debt; gas-powered cars won't.

Commenters came to the conclusion that this was another unfortunate instance of EV vandalism.

"I'm pretty sure this is more about vandalism and trying to mess with e-mobility," one user suggested. "Nobody's gonna go through all that hassle and potential trouble for 50 euros per cable, which is probably all they'd get."

"Then the cables probably need to go in a safe that only opens when you swipe a card. Some idiots always have to ruin it for everyone," another Redditor said.

"That's why we can't have nice things," a third commenter wrote.

"That's why the penalties have to be gradually increased," a fourth commenter responded.

