  • Business Business

EV driver shares concerning photo of scene at charging station: 'This is the first time I've actually seen it'

"That's why we can't have nice things."

by Cassidy Lovell
"That's why we can't have nice things."

Photo Credit: Reddit

EV vandalism is on the rise, and one Redditor saw it firsthand. They shared photos of their shocking find to r/Elektroautos and asked if this was a common occurrence.

"I've heard about it, but this is the first time I've actually seen it," they wrote. "The two charging cables are missing from an EnBW charger here. My guess: secretly stolen by copper thieves."

"That's why we can't have nice things."
Photo Credit: Reddit

Both of the charging cables have been completely cut off the machine, rendering it useless.

While this Redditor suspected the thief was in search of copper inside the cords, it's also possible that this is another case of anti-EV vandalism.

EV vandals key cars, slash tires, and destroy charging stations. Not only does this impact the driver, but it can prevent others from making their next car an electric vehicle.

Despite the risk, driving an electric vehicle offers significant benefits, especially financially. EV drivers save "about $90/month [on fuel costs] for 1,200 miles (around the US average), or nearly $1,100 a year," according to Coltura.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently

Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems.

With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products.

You can even save upfront: the average retail price of an EV is quickly sinking to meet the average price of comparable gas-powered cars, and current incentives like tax credits and rebates are closing the gap.

Switching to an EV is a great financial choice, and it's a great environmental one, too. Unlike gas-powered cars, which constantly emit planet-warming gases throughout their lifetime, EVs produce no tailpipe emissions. Even when including related emissions, like during production, EVs pay off their carbon debt; gas-powered cars won't.

Commenters came to the conclusion that this was another unfortunate instance of EV vandalism.

"I'm pretty sure this is more about vandalism and trying to mess with e-mobility," one user suggested. "Nobody's gonna go through all that hassle and potential trouble for 50 euros per cable, which is probably all they'd get."

Do you think the government should ban gas-powered lawn tools?

No way 🙅

Definitely 💯

Only certain tools 🤔

I don't know 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"Then the cables probably need to go in a safe that only opens when you swipe a card. Some idiots always have to ruin it for everyone," another Redditor said.

"That's why we can't have nice things," a third commenter wrote.

"That's why the penalties have to be gradually increased," a fourth commenter responded.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.




Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x