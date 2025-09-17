Tesla owner shares photo of concerning trend that's becoming all too common: 'What are my options?'

While many EV owners worry about running out of battery, it turns out they might want to start worrying about running out of charging cords.

Hundreds of EV drivers reacted to a shocking post made in the r/TeslaModelY subreddit. In the post, OP shared a picture of the vandalized Tesla charging station, which is installed on the side of their house.

Photo Credit: Reddit

As OP explained in their post, the culprit likely did this to steal scrap copper. This is a trend that has become far too common, with countless cases of EV charger vandalism making headlines in recent years.

The copper in EV chargers can make for a quick payday at scrap yards, which is why it attracts thieves.

"What are my options other than buying a new complete wall charger?" OP asked. "I have purchased a secure cabinet and will install the new or repaired unit after it arrives, so that they don't just do it the next night."

In the comment section, OP confirmed that they did have to buy a brand new charger, saying, "I stopped by the Tesla service center and they said I needed to buy a whole new charger."

FROM OUR PARTNER Book comfortable, reliable rooms with this new hotel brand — and get refreshingly affordable prices Spark by Hilton offers consistent, comfortable, and affordable stays to help you save money and travel happy the next time you hit the road. You’ll enjoy just-right rates and reliable essentials, like free WiFi and complimentary bagel-filled breakfasts every day. With new locations opening every week, Spark hotels are brightening up budget-friendly stays in the places you need to be. Learn more

"World is full of idiots," another user commented.

Perhaps the worst part of this trend is the negative light it shines on EV ownership. With vandalism cases like these on the rise, many who are on the fence about buying their first EV may choose not to make the purchase.

EVs are crucial for cutting our reliance on gas and oil, which harm the environment. While ownership of these vehicles continues to trend upward, increased cases of vandalism could halt momentum.

No conversation about EVs is complete without someone raising concerns about the hidden costs of electric vehicles, especially around battery manufacturing and mining.

While building and mining lithium for EV batteries causes pollution, research has shown that even EVs with the "dirtiest" batteries end up cleaner than their gas-powered counterparts over their lifetime.

Homeowners can maximize both the financial and environmental advantages of driving an EV by installing solar panels on their homes. Through EnergySage, EV owners can connect with vetted local solar installers for free and access up to $10,000 in rebates and credits.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.