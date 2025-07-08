While the number of electric vehicles has increased, so have instances of vandalism to them. Incidents, ranging from damaged charging stations to keyed cars, have occurred. One EV driver shared an act of vandalism that happened to their vehicle on Reddit.

The driver left their Volkswagen ID.4 EV at a charging station overnight, only to return and find that its tire had been slashed. A photo depicted the damage to the EV's tire, and the driver asked for advice about replacing it.

Instances of vandalism can prevent the transition from gas-powered cars to electric-powered cars. Misconceptions about EVs also serve as barriers to their adoption.

While EVs are resource-intensive to manufacture because of their lithium-ion batteries, they surpass gas-fueled cars as being more environmentally friendly after 13,500 miles, according to a Reuters study. A Massachusetts Institute of Technology study found gas-fueled cars emit 350 grams of carbon per mile over their lifetimes, while EVs emit just 200.

Fueling EVs with clean energy from solar panels can further reduce their environmental impact, as 79% of electricity comes from dirty energy. Electricity from solar panels is also more affordable, saving up to $1,500 annually. EnergySage, a TCD-vetted tool, provides resources for solar panel installation.

Both solar panels and EVs save money despite their initial investments, benefiting both the environment and your wallet. The owner of the damaged EV will have to pay to replace its tires, but EVs require about $1,500 less gas and maintenance every year compared to traditional cars.

Other Reddit users shared their reactions to the EV's slashed tire in the comments.

"Someone is jealous you don't have to pay for gasoline," commented one user.

"Seen this couple times," wrote another. "... People suck in general."

