Auto expert quickly dismantles common myth about the global EV market: 'Stop pushing this false narrative'

It would be mathematically impossible for such trends to continue indefinitely.

An auto expert has called out the media for spreading misleading information about the growth of the global electric vehicle market.

"After so many lies, it would be nice for everyone to stop pushing this false narrative that they could find the truth behind by simply looking up one single number for once," Jameson Dow, who has been reporting on EVs for the last decade, wrote in a piece appearing in Elektrek.

Dow's criticism is aimed at headlines claiming that EV sales are somehow stalling or even declining when, in fact, the opposite has been true.

Dow made his case using data from Statista, which showed that the global market share of battery EVs has continued to grow every year since 2015. Based on current trends, Statista has projected that EVs will account for 44.8% of the global market by 2030.

While some years have seen slower EV market growth than others, Dow pointed out that this is hardly the same as sales declining. With EV sales having as much as doubled year-over-year in some instances, it would be mathematically impossible for such trends to continue indefinitely.

"To take an extreme example, it would be odd to say that sales are slumping in Norway, which just set a record at 98.3% BEV [Battery EV] market share in September with 14,329 units moved," Dow wrote for Elektrek.

This represented 14.6% growth, which is far lower than the previous September's astronomical 96.4% increase, per Elektrek. However, as Dow explained, because market share cannot exceed 100%, such rapid growth has its limits.

With drivers able to save thousands of dollars each year by driving an EV versus a gas-powered car, it is unsurprising that so many car owners continue to make the switch. Additionally, many EV owners have pushed those savings even further by charging their vehicles at home, which is cheaper and more convenient than using public charging stations.

With so many budget-friendly options available, it is no wonder that the market share of electric vehicles continues to grow, regardless of what the headlines might say.

