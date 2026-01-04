Tech company announces 10-minute EV charging breakthrough: 'A game-changer for EV owners'

Charging stations that offer high-power, high-efficiency solutions could be a key differentiator for drivers.

Electric vehicle owners will soon be able to charge their cars from zero to full faster than they finish their morning coffees — a breakthrough that might accelerate EV adoption, too.

The Tennessean shared the good news in a report on the scheduled launch of ChargePoint Express Grid in 2026. The 600-kilowatt DC fast charger can charge electric vehicles in about ten minutes. This means EV charging can soon feel much closer to stopping for gas, rather than an hour-long roadside siesta.

With 42% of EV owners prioritizing speed when choosing a public charge point, according to a McKinsey survey, charging stations that offer high-power, high-efficiency solutions like Express Grid could be a key differentiator for drivers.

As public fast chargers improve, using EVs for long commutes or road trips becomes more practical and convenient. Lines at urban charging hubs will also shorten, and encourage more people to use EVs during daily commutes to save time, money, and the planet.

💡Get instant quotes to save hundreds with an EV charger

In the market for a home EV charger? Qmerit makes it easy to get instant quotes on Level 2 charging stations that can save you hundreds of dollars per year. To get an instant estimate, just answer a few questions about your garage and electrical panel. Within a few days, Qmerit will contact you with a final proposal from a certified installer, and their expert electricians make the process a breeze from there. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

Savings on fuel and maintenance costs alone already amount to $1,750 per EV each year, according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury — that's an estimated savings of up to $24,000 over a vehicle's lifespan.

Still, for most EV owners, home charging is where real savings come in. Home charging can save at least $0.07 per kWh or about a third of the cost of public DC fast charging, Qmerit reported.

EV owners looking to install Level 2 chargers at home can get a free estimate from Qmerit. They will be offered competitive rates for the most appropriate charging solutions based on their specific garage and electric panel setups.

Pairing the home charger with home solar can further increase savings — financially and environmentally. EV owners can use the TCD Solar Explorer to connect with installers and save up to $10,000 on installation costs through competitive bids on EnergySage.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

A Qmerit Level 2 EV charger powered by home solar dramatically increases the savings from using EVs. It reduces reliance on the grid and incurs much lower per-unit energy costs. Plus, EVs charged with solar contribute far less heat-trapping gas.

EVs produce zero tailpipe gases, and solar power generates electricity with zero operational pollution, per the Energy Information Administration. That means widespread adoption can lead to a substantial reduction in heat-trapping gases associated with human activity.

While a 600kW charger like the Express Grid requires heavy-duty infrastructure and extremely high power well beyond what most homes can handle, having such options in public charging stations still supports wider EV adoption and nudges more people to make their next car an EV.

As The Tennessean noted, "having access to quick charging once in a while is a game-changer for EV owners."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.