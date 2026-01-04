New EV owner shares unexpected driving experience: 'Never going back'

You never forget your first…electric vehicle. To upgrade from a gas guzzler to a car you can charge at home feels incomparable for many.

One new EV owner shared their excitement in the r/ElectricVehiclesUK subreddit.

"Bought my first EV and I'm in love. It's so quiet, comfortable, and powerful! I have to use hire cars for work, and this is the nicest thing I've ever driven. Never going back. Just need to find a way to charge (no easy home charging) without it being too expensive!" the OP wrote.

Photo Credit: Reddit



It appears they purchased a Polestar 2. According to Polestar's website, this model prioritizes performance with a technical chassis, a low center of gravity, and adaptability to its environments.

The Polestar 2 can charge in under 30 minutes at a public charger or seven to eight hours with a home charger. It also adds efficiency with an energy-saving heat pump — if added during an upgrade — that both preserves the charge while driving and runs on thermal energy.

Driving an EV comes with myriad benefits, including producing no air pollution, saving money on gas, and reducing maintenance costs. Transportation is a major source of heat-trapping gases, according to the U.K. government, which means that EVs have a big impact.

"They are lovely, and home charging makes for a much nicer driving experience," one Redditor commented.

"Beautiful! Love my P2 — first EV I've ever purchased and don't regret it for a second," another celebrated.

