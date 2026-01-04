Scientists unveil groundbreaking tech that could make EV charging effortless: 'A plus for ... convenience'

"Vehicles are connected to the grid much more frequently."

Convenient wireless charging has become a reality for electric vehicles.

Experts at Empa, the Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology, have developed ground-embedded coils that can begin charging EV batteries as soon as the car is positioned above them — no cable needed.

If the wireless chargers are placed in parking spaces, where EVs sit idle for most of the day, the vehicles could also be leveraged to support the electric grid thanks to bidirectional inductive charge tech that uses magnets.

In a press release, the experts said the system, part of the INLADE project, could help to balance grid fluctuations while maximizing battery potential.

While it sounds like a developmental project from Nikola Tesla's lab, it's something that's been working for smartphones and toothbrushes for a while.

The Serbian-American engineer's electric wizardry has inspired many of our modern electric marvels, including wireless transmission.

"The technology works very reliably in practice and is similarly efficient to conventional charging systems," Empa expert Mathias Huber said.

Empa shared a video clip showing Huber driving an EV over the wireless charging plate, which looks like one of the bases on a baseball field.

That pretty much ends the driver's job, as the induction charger then fills the EV's battery. The stored electricity can help to offset grid demand later.

"The big advantage of an inductive system is that vehicles are connected to the grid much more frequently without the need for any active intervention — a plus for both convenience and the energy transition," Huber added.

The experts are vetting the tech for everyday use and have seen good results so far. Wireless charging efficiency is at 90%, which is on par with a cable. It was tested in various weather and temperature conditions. Safety sensors check for objects and even living beings that are between the battery and charging plate before starting the energy transfer, according to Empa.

The innovation also eliminates the need for a charging cable, which can be targeted by thieves who want the valuable metals inside it.

The Swiss team isn't alone when it comes to wireless charging research. U.S. government scientists are developing similar devices. Meanwhile, rapid advancements from around the world were reported last year.

EV charging, with or without a cable, can be aided by the sun. That's because home solar provides cheaper, cleaner energy without air pollution. The lung-troubling fumes contribute to more severe and longer-lasting extreme weather conditions.

Each EV that replaces a gas car prevents thousands of pounds of exhaust annually, the U.S. Department of Energy observed.

The Cool Down's Solar Explorer can help you compare quotes and find the best installer so you can reap substantial savings on upfront costs.

Qmerit is another trusted partner that curates estimates for Level 2 home chargers and installation. Its experts reported that home charging is the cheapest option for powering up your EV.

Combined with solar, EV drivers can enjoy energy independence while lowering electricity expenses.

At Empa, the road seems to be clearing for a rollout of wireless charging, evidenced by successful lab work.

"The aim was to test the existing technology in everyday use, clarify technical and regulatory issues, and demonstrate its potential for the energy transition," Huber said in the release.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.