Walmart hits major milestone after launching new feature at Florida stores: 'By 2030, Walmart plans to deploy thousands'

Walmart's electric vehicle charging network hit a major milestone with the opening of its first DC fast-charging site in Florida. The station, located in Lakeland, marks the company's 13th site in the United States. "By 2030, Walmart plans to deploy thousands of chargers," according to EV Charging Stations.

According to X user Landon (@TheArkeTraveler), the setup includes eight stalls, and the price was $0.46 per kilowatt-hour Nov. 20. Drivers must use the Walmart app to set up payment and start a charging session.

☀️Walmart EV Charging opens in FLORIDA!☀️ The charging station at Supercenter 779 in Lakeland, FL is online and in the app! Price is $.46/kWh. It features 4 ABB A400 units for 8 stalls! This is the first of nearly 40 known locations in FL. Thanks, @jimsEVadvntures for the spot! pic.twitter.com/LFFJkqQAHh — Landon (@TheArkeTraveler) November 20, 2025

Walmart's charging network has grown quickly over the past year, spreading across Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, and now Florida. Most of the chargers are concentrated in the Lone Star State, with dozens of sites expected to be added in the Sunshine State, per Landon. Georgia is slated as the next new market. Overall, 20 more locations are set to open by the end of the year, EV Charging Stations reported.

For EV drivers, this rollout means more reliable access to fast charging, reducing range anxiety and making it all the more practical to own an EV.

For anyone considering making their next car an EV, that's great news. Convenient fast charging at large retailers makes long-distance travel easier, cuts transportation costs over time, and improves air quality and public health as more drivers switch away from gas.

That's why many corporations, including Walmart subsidiary Sam's Club, are adding clean energy features to their properties. These eco-friendly initiatives by mainstream brands help speed up the country's shift toward cleaner transportation — a necessary step in addressing planet-heating pollution.

EV drivers tracking Walmart's rollout reacted with enthusiasm. "If they put at least 12 chargers per Walmart, this charging network will be very successful!!!!" one Reddit commenter said. "Charge, shop, eat, bathroom, this has potential."

Another added: "Whatever you may think of Walmart, I think this is fantastic for EV adoption. Walmarts are everywhere, especially in rural towns that typically lack charging stations. Now let's see how well they deploy and maintain their network."

