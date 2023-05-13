Walmart and Sam’s Club introduce ‘game-changing’ new feature at hundreds of stores across the country: ‘It’s a big win’

The goal is to have them implemented at every location by 2030.

As electric vehicles (EVs) become increasingly popular, Walmart has announced plans to build EV charging stations at thousands of Walmart and Sam’s Club locations across the country by 2030.

“With a store or club located within 10 miles of approximately 90% of Americans, we are uniquely positioned to deliver a convenient charging option that will help make EV ownership possible whether people live in rural, suburban, or urban areas,” wrote Walmart’s Senior Vice President of Energy Transformation Vishal Kapadia in a release.

By installing charging stations across the country, Walmart makes owning an EV easier for drivers who worry they won’t be able to find a place to charge their vehicle.

“Easy access to on-the-go charging is a game-changer for drivers who have been hesitant to purchase an EV for concerns they won’t be able to find a charger in a clean, bright, and safe location when needed,” Kapadia wrote.

Already, 280 Walmart and Sam’s Club locations in the U.S. offer nearly 1,300 fast-charging stations for electric vehicles.

The average non-electric car releases over five tons of harmful air-polluting carbon each year. EVs, on the other hand, produce no tailpipe pollution. Even plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) produce far less tailpipe pollution than gasoline vehicles.

Not only are EVs better for the environment, but they’re also better for your wallet. EV owners spend about 60% less money each year on fuel than owners of comparable gasoline vehicles. Even maintenance and repairs are less pricey for EVs. Maintenance and repair costs for gasoline-powered vehicles are generally double what they are for EVs.

“We see our commitment today as a natural extension of our work to help customers and members live better, easier, and more sustainable lives,” Kapadia wrote. “[It’s] a big win for busy families and drivers everywhere, our country, and the planet.”

