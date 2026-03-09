Man raises concern after noticing growing trend at EV charging stations: 'This isn't ... some one-off issue'

"This is happening at hundreds of EV charging stations all over the country."

It's a subject of some debate why vandalism at electric vehicle charging stations is occurring on a wide scale. What isn't in dispute is that it's a frustrating situation for drivers.

TikTok creator Chris (@thechristopherpearce) broke down the increased incidences of vandalism in a video.

Chris showcases footage from TikTok user K9 Optima (@k9optima) depicting a charging station with all of the copper wires removed from the charging spots in a Bay Area Tesla Supercharger location. The situation was far from an isolated one, Chris says.

"This isn't like some one-off issue," Chris explains. "This is happening at hundreds of EV charging stations all over the country."

There are a couple of theories on the source of vandalism. Chris thinks it could be linked to hatred for Tesla and its controversial leader, Elon Musk. Anti-EV sentiment may also play a role, and certainly, there are other antics at charging stations that seem to support that idea.

Since vandalism occurs at charging locations that aren't linked to Tesla, a lot of observers think it's not about the brand. They claim that rising copper prices are incentivizing thieves who want to make a quick buck. Chris does discuss that possibility.

Whatever the case, EV charging station vandalism causes an inconvenience for drivers who rely on the convenience of public charging. While home charging is considered the holy grail for EV ownership, some drivers might not have the means or the space to do it.

As more charging stations go up, their utility goes down if they're unreliable to vandalism and thievery. That could put a dent in the appeal of switching to an EV. Studies show that driving an EV is better for the planet than gas-powered vehicles in spite of imperfections like mining.

The transition to EVs also helps clean the air of dangerous pollutants, per researchers. Along with user benefits like lower fuel and maintenance costs, the proposition for EV ownership is appealing if vandals aren't ruining the charging experience.

Commenters on TikTok sounded off on why EV vandalism takes place and how Tesla is handling it.

"People are selling the copper," a user declared.

"This is just sad.. this world man," another lamented.

"They just need to make an outlet instead," a viewer said of Tesla. "So people can bring their own charger and connect to a supercharger outlet."

