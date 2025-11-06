Concerned EV owner raises alarm over unsettling trend at charging stations: 'This is a problem'

"This is why we can't have nice things."

Even though electric vehicles are more environmentally and financially friendly than their gas-powered counterparts, EV charging cables are often cut by vandals and thieves in want of copper.

One Reddit user clocked this trend in Seattle and sought local solutions on the r/Seattle subreddit.

"I've been a happy EV owner for a couple of years now. In just the past few months, I've observed cut cables (...)," the original poster wrote.

The OP then listed eight charging station locations in the Seattle area that they had seen vandalised.

"It's creating a charging island where EV owners are forced to travel long distances just to use their vehicles … this is a problem," they said.

According to charging companies, per PBS, the quantity of copper in charging cables is low. Each cable, PBS said, is worth only $15 to $20 at a scrapyard.

Despite this, thieves are stealing charging cables, disrupting the lives of EV drivers, and hindering the electric movement.

Going electric, though, is a critical way for consumers to lower their carbon footprints. Polluting gases from gas-powered machines — be they cars, yard tools, or stoves — trap heat in the atmosphere.

It causes a whole slew of environmental issues, such as extreme weather events, according to the Environmental and Energy Study Institute.

Extreme weather events leave people and animals in disarray amid climate-driven wildfires, floods, and droughts.

EVs, on the other hand, release no fumes, and the pollution from lithium battery mining does not compare to that from gas-operated appliances.

EVs also save consumers money. The cost to charge an electric vehicle is significantly lower than the cost to fuel a gas vehicle, and maintenance costs are also lower, according to the Natural Resources Defense Council.

A combination of an at-home charging station and solar panels can further reduce charging costs, bringing the price close to zero.

Pollutants in the air also cause respiratory issues, including asthma attacks in children.

EVs, on the other hand, release no fumes, and the pollution from lithium battery mining does not compare to that from gas-operated appliances.

EVs also save consumers money. The cost to charge an electric vehicle is significantly lower than the cost to fuel a gas vehicle, and maintenance costs are also lower, according to the Natural Resources Defense Council.

A combination of an at-home charging station and solar panels can further reduce charging costs, bringing the price close to zero. EnergySage offers solar quotes to those interested.

Going electric is worth it, but something must be done about charging cable vandalism.

Commenters on the post have also noticed this trend.

"I had my charger stolen from my own driveway," one said.

Another Reddit user commented: "This is why we can't have nice things."

