Wall street analysts share grim outlook for Elon Musk as rival launches anti-Tesla: 'Affordable, deeply customizable, and very analog'

The EV startup Slate Auto is releasing a significantly more affordable electric truck than the Tesla Cybertruck.

Analysts wonder if this new truck will further deter drivers from the Tesla brand and remove Elon Musk from the top executive spot in the electric vehicle industry.

What's happening?

As TheStreet reported, Tesla stock has recently declined by over 27%. Now, one of the company's most important markets is becoming crowded with new, more affordable options that Tesla has yet to deliver.

Tesla has experienced difficulty selling its futuristic Cybertrucks, which are priced at around $70,000. It has also been unable to offer more affordable EVs in the $25,000 range.

However, Slate Auto electric trucks start at $25,000 and drop below $20,000 after EV tax credits.

Slate, which Amazon founder Jeff Bezos backs, plans to produce 150,000 units annually by late 2027 or early 2028.

Industry experts warn that Elon Musk and Tesla may be running out of time to save the brand and restore its previous popularity and sales.

TheStreet called Slate's electric truck an anti-Tesla product and referenced a TechCrunch review that compared it to a Cybertruck: "It's affordable, deeply customizable, and very analog. It has manual windows, and it doesn't come with a main infotainment screen."

Why are EV market shifts important?

Despite Musk's announcement that he plans to cut back on working with the Department of Government Efficiency, Tesla's stock is still a concern for investors. This is bad news for Musk and Tesla but not necessarily for the rest of the EV industry and consumers.

EV market shifts signal changes in consumer behavior, government policies, and technological innovations. Tesla seems to have left a gap in the market for other EV makers to step in and offer affordable electric vehicles without the political stigma.

Emerging rival companies ensure more competition in the EV market, possibly driving down costs and barriers for drivers. In addition to Slate Auto, many other companies, including Rivian, Kia, Hyundai, and GMC, are producing EVs.

What's being done to expand EV ownership?

Market changes and brand affiliations aside, it's important to remember the broader goal of advancing EV ownership worldwide.

Though Tesla is an industry pioneer and has dominated the EV market for years, companies, consumers, and brand loyalties change with time and new options. Drivers have been shifting away from Tesla EVs, yet EV sales are strong overall as more people become informed and interested in cleaner transportation.

Major automakers are collaborating to install more EV charging stations to further support and promote EV ownership. With longer trips possible and fewer range anxiety fears, owning an EV is now a practical and sustainable choice.

EV tax credits are also helping make EVs more affordable and enticing more drivers to switch to today's modern form of personal transportation.

Meanwhile, leasing an EV or buying a used EV eliminates barriers to ownership so that more people can join the clean energy transition, regardless of which brand logo is on their vehicle.

