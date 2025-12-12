Officials announce U-turn on sweeping ban targeted at automotive industry: 'A clear proposal to abolish [it]'

The automotive industry's transition to electric vehicles is taking another hit. This time, it's happening in Europe.

What's happening?

Reuters reported on a successful challenge to the European Union's 2035 ban on internal combustion engines led by German automakers and stakeholders. That campaign cited increased competition by Chinese EV automakers, like BYD, and U.S. tariffs as factors in the push.

"Next Tuesday, the European Commission will be putting forward a clear proposal to abolish the ban on combustion engines," declared Manfred Weber, a prominent EU politician, at a press conference in Heidelberg, Germany.

Instead of the 2035 ban, a new measure will tentatively set a target of 90% reduction in carbon pollution over automakers' fleets beginning in 2035. Weber defended the about-face by calling it a push for market-driven solutions and consumer choice in achieving climate targets.

At the press conference, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasized EVs' importance to hitting decarbonization goals. He stated that those goals must be met while advocating for alternatives like synthetic fuels as part of "technological openness."

Why is Europe's backpedaling on EV adoption important?

This decision could slow progress toward a cleaner future, maintaining reliance on gas-powered vehicles that contribute significantly to carbon pollution. It also doesn't exist in a vacuum.





Moves in the U.S. led by the Trump administration are discouraging EV adoption. Those include the end of EV tax credits for consumers and, more recently, lowered targets for fuel efficiency for U.S. automakers' fleets.

Overall, the rate of EV adoption around the world is slowing down compared to just a few years ago. While lawmakers should take into account how domestic automakers are faring in the increasingly competitive landscape, they should also balance the environmental consequences.

The world is facing increasingly devastating weather events. There is more variability in the production of farming and other industries due to record-setting temperatures and unpredictable weather. It remains vital to assess how such decisions affect progress toward a sustainable future and a healthier environment.

What's being done about EV adoption in Europe?

In spite of this gloomy piece of news for EVs, it's necessary to look at the greater context. After all, a huge justification for the move is the assortment of competitive options that China is bringing to the market.

That's bad news for German auto brands trying to keep up. Consumers, however, benefit from the price pressure brought along by a competitive market. It's also clear that EVs are in demand in Europe with Tesla finding large success there and BYD overtaking them recently.

As long as European consumers continue to demand EVs, decarbonization will continue in the continent no matter the flip-flopping of politicians.

