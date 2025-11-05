Tesla sees stunning sales bounce-back for key model: 'How quickly consumer demand can swing back'

The Tesla Model Y has returned to the top of Europe's sales charts, claiming the title of the continent's best-selling new car in September 2025. This marks the first time in nine months the electric SUV has held the #1 spot. The Model Y sold 25,938 units, outperforming traditional gas-powered vehicles, according to Tesla North.

This resurgence marks a significant bounce-back for Tesla, which had a rollercoaster year, with its monthly ranking fluctuating dramatically. It plummeted to as low as 60th in July before climbing back to first in September. The comeback is attributed to strategic moves by the automaker, including the rollout of a refreshed Model Y Performance and a cheaper standard model.

Research shows that electric cars are significantly cleaner for the environment over their lifetime than gas-powered vehicles, even when accounting for battery production and charging on the current energy grid.

For EV owners, whether Tesla or otherwise, installing a home charger is a smart move, as charging an EV at home is more cost-effective than using public chargers and can save drivers hundreds of dollars each year. There are also rebates and tax credits available for in-home chargers. For homeowners interested in installing Level 2 EV chargers, Qmerit offers free, instant installation estimates.

💡Get instant quotes to save hundreds with an EV charger

In the market for a home EV charger? Qmerit makes it easy to get instant quotes on Level 2 charging stations that can save you hundreds of dollars per year. To get an instant estimate, just answer a few questions about your garage and electrical panel. Within a few days, Qmerit will contact you with a final proposal from a certified installer, and their expert electricians make the process a breeze from there. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

If you're interested in even more savings, installing solar panels can dramatically increase the savings associated with EV ownership. Charging with your own energy is much cheaper than relying on the grid. EnergySage makes it easy to compare quotes from vetted local installers and save up to $10,000 on solar installations.

According to multiple news outlets, the Tesla Model Y returning to the top of Europe's sales charts represents an interesting trend in consumer buying. TeslaNorth stated, "Despite stiff competition from European automakers, Tesla's latest results underscore how central the Model Y remains to the continent's car market — and how quickly consumer demand can swing back in its favour."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.