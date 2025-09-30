Chinese automaker announces ambitious plans to bring its high-tech EV to new continent — and it's half the price of a new Tesla

"I believe by then, what we launch will be very proven and very excellent vehicles."

A Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer has set its sights on Europe as part of its rapid expansion plans.

After finding success in China, EV company XPeng is now gearing up for a European launch in the near future. XPeng CEO He Xiaopeng spoke to CNBC regarding the plans for the highly motivated EV manufacturer.

"In 2026 you can expect a variety of Mona products launched into the Chinese and European markets, as well as in [the] rest of the world," Xiaopeng said. "I believe by then, what we launch will be very proven and very excellent vehicles."

Founded in 2014, XPeng has quickly risen through the ranks to become one of the most popular EV brands in China. Just last year, the company launched its Mona series with the Mona M03, an all-electric hatchback coupe that had a starting price under $17,000. At a price point that is more than half the cost of the Tesla Model 3, the Mona M03 has made EV ownership more accessible to budget-conscious consumers.

"As a company that develops its full-stack smart driving technology in-house, our goal has always been to build a user-friendly, easy-to-drive smart car for technology lovers in China," said Xiaopeng following the M03's launch.

According to CnEVPost, XPeng has continued to boast strong sales numbers in China, setting the company up as a true contender in the EV market.

For most drivers, EVs can often require fewer maintenance needs while retaining a higher value for their lifespan. And with zero tailpipe emissions, EVs have a much lower carbon impact than gas-powered vehicles. Although critics have often pointed to subpar charging infrastructure, the advancement of battery technology has allowed EVs to drive further on single charges than ever before.

