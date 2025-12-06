Expert issues warning over dangerous substance detected in vape products: 'The risk of harm increases'

"People are not expecting these substances to be in the vape they are consuming."

A dangerous anaesthetic drug has been uncovered in vape products, sending vape users to medical clinics for treatment.

Acute drug harm cases have been rising across New Zealand, where the anaesthetic-laced vapes have been prevalent.

What's happening?

As 1 News reported, etomidate is a fast-acting sedative that has been detected in numerous vape products. The drug is intentionally used in medical procedures but has been appearing in vape mixtures throughout New Zealand.

A drug watchdog group, High Alert, issued a public advisory notice about the presence of etomidate in vapes sold under names like k-pods, space oil, and space vapes. Etomidate-laced vapes turned over to the authorities have also contained additional harmful chemicals, including ketamine, GBL, and pregabalin.

"The risk of harm increases if people are not expecting these substances to be in the vape they are consuming," High Alert warned the public.

Why are unexpected vape ingredients a problem?

The sedative etomidate can cause many adverse health reactions in people who smoke vapes containing this substance.

People who have used the affected vapes reported seizures, difficulty breathing, and dangerously low blood sugar. Some have been hospitalized because of these reactions.

Other possible etomidate effects include involuntary muscle twitching, drowsiness, dizziness, confusion, hyperventilation, nausea, vomiting, slowed heart rate, loss of coordination, and unconsciousness.

It can be challenging to detect harmful additives in vapes, even with modern testing techniques. Therefore, vape users don't necessarily know what they're inhaling, even when buying familiar products from stores they trust.

Even without mystery ingredients, vaping is linked to many health issues, especially among young people who are a target demographic.

In addition to unsafe chemical exposure and lung damage, disposable vapes also harm the environment by adding to our growing e-waste problem. Improperly discarded vapes contribute to unsightly litter and pose fire hazards from their lithium-ion batteries.

What's being done about unsafe vapes?

Many governments have been implementing vape bans to promote public health and a safe environment. Various U.S. cities and counties, as well as entire nations, have been enforcing vape restrictions to reduce the health and environmental impacts.

There are also law enforcement measures underway to crack down on illegal vape products and hold retailers and manufacturers accountable for their sales and marketing. Meanwhile, public awareness campaigns are helping people recognize the dangers of vaping and address environmental concerns from improper disposal and fire risks.

You can help raise awareness about critical issues like this by sharing news about dangerous vapes and their risks. Trusted health professionals and nonprofit resources can help you stop vaping through trigger management, support groups, and healthy alternatives.

When you quit vaping, you also help curb litter and e-waste in your community, contributing to cleaner, more breathable air without second-hand smoke.

