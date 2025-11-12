Business owners announce mass exodus from major city as voters approve sweeping new ban: 'Might as well just leave'

"It will be very hard, yeah, especially with the bad economy we experience now."

Denver voters approved one of the city's most far-reaching public health measures: a ban on flavored vapes, menthol cigarettes, and other flavored nicotine products.

The measure passed with about 70% support, according to Denverite, and will be enforced starting in January 2026. About 575 retailers across the city will have to pull dozens of popular nicotine and tobacco products from their shelves. Many shop owners are saying the decision could force them to shut down or move them out of Colorado altogether.

"It will be very hard, yeah, especially with the bad economy we experience now," said CA Wholesale distributor Wally Albarghouthi in an interview with Denverite. "We moved to this country for a few reasons that are not available anymore now, so might as well just leave."

Phil Guerin, who runs a vape shop in the area and helped organize the opposition campaign, told Denverite he's torn. He isn't sure if he'll stay to keep fighting the ban or relocate his shop to a new community.

The ordinance is an effort to reduce youth nicotine use and the mounting waste from disposable vapes. Disposable vapes contain single-use plastics, toxic chemicals, and lithium batteries that often end up in landfills.

Cities in other areas are adopting similar strategies to curb pollution and waste through local policy.

The Hague in the Netherlands passed a ban on advertising for dirty energy. Officials said they want to stop normalizing polluting industries in public spaces. Another city enacted a ban on single-use plastics affecting restaurants and grocery stores.

Research shows that bans like Denver's are a form of environmental protection. The U.N. has warned that rising global temperatures from pollution are worsening biodiversity loss and destroying ecosystems around the globe. Supporting eco-friendly initiatives can help reduce these pressures.

Michael R. Bloomberg, whose foundation contributed $5 million to the campaign for the ban, said voters sent a clear message that they want the tobacco industry to stop targeting children.

"Flavored tobacco products are designed to hook young people early and keep them using nicotine for life — and voters know it," said Bloomberg as cited by Denverite.

Business owners like Albarghouthi still see it differently. They argue that the ban will take away adult consumer choice and will drive customers to other locations anyway. But as cities across the U.S. and abroad continue adopting similar bans, Denver's policy is setting a precedent.

