Lawmakers propose ambitious plan to completely overhaul energy usage: 'We can really lead here'

State legislators in Maryland have proposed an ambitious plan to overhaul the state's energy usage by 2025.

This plan, according to Public News Service, includes a bill called the Abundant Affordable Clean Energy Act.

It would require Maryland electric companies to submit plans for obtaining energy storage devices to the Public Service Commission. This would essentially increase the state's battery capacity on the regional energy grid.

The AACEA would also require the commission to work toward harnessing offshore wind energy for Maryland.

This plan includes the Empowering New Energy Resources and Green Initiatives Toward a Zero-Emission Maryland Act as well. ENERGIZE Maryland would deliver Gov. Wes Moore's campaign promise to use 100% clean energy in Maryland by 2035.

ENERGIZE Maryland would accelerate the state's journey toward clean energy. Under current law, only 52.5% of the state's energy production would have to be clean in 2030. With ENERGIZE Maryland, clean energy production would have to constitute 75% of Maryland's energy, a 22.5% increase.

This legislation would benefit many people in Maryland both economically and environmentally.

ENERGIZE Maryland would create solar grants and loans to make clean energy available to low- to moderate-income and underserved communities. Similar property tax credits and exceptions would also be made for solar under the AACEA.

"We can create a model of economic growth and clean energy adoption that other states can follow," said Rebecca Rehr, climate policy and justice director of the Maryland League of Conservation Voters, to Public News Service.

Rehr continued: "We can really lead here, especially in the face of federal rollbacks. You can have economic growth and a growth of the clean energy industry here in Maryland at the same time. These go hand in glove."

Using more clean energy means less pollution, which could improve the mental and physical health of Maryland residents.

If you live in Maryland, reaching out to your legislators to express support for these bills could ensure that they eventually pass into law. If you live outside the state, or even outside the U.S., consider looking for environmental legislation on the table in your own backyard. The more people who have faith in these plans, the more likely they are to succeed.

Although the tax credits in this legislation aren't available now, you may be able to take advantage of other tax credits that currently exist under the Inflation Reduction Act.

