Revolutionary new law will have reckless CEOs rethinking their actions: 'A stepping stone'

Conservation groups in Britain are hailing the passage of a new law to empower regulators to take on polluting water companies. The Water (Special Measures) Act 2025 was given Royal Assent, a formality for new laws in Britain, in February.

Sandy Luk, chief executive of the Marine Conservation Society, described the new law as "a stepping stone" to a cleaner ocean, saying: "We're particularly pleased that every emergency sewage overflow will now be monitored, stronger enforcement provisions will be in place to improve compliance, and there will be a duty to report on the implementation of plans to prevent pollution."

The law resulted from a scandal in 2024 in which private water companies carelessly dumped tons of raw sewage into English rivers. Compounding the outrage was the fact that the companies still paid out huge bonuses to their executives. One provision of the new law will prevent bonus payments for companies that don't meet their environmental obligations. The agencies that oversee the companies will have expanded powers to clamp down on offenders, including bringing criminal charges against law-breaking executives.

Steve Reed, the British environmental secretary, said: "Polluting water bosses will no longer be paid undeserved bonuses. And if they break the law over water pollution, they could end up in the dock and face prison time."

The act represents a positive first step, but it could go further. As the Marine Conservation Society, which worked with the government on the bill, pointed out, the law doesn't go far enough to address PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) pollution fully.

Across the English Channel, European lawmakers are taking steps to tackle PFAS. Robust legislation could ultimately benefit Americans, as the chemicals can travel long distances. While not directly exploring the relationship between PFAS in Europe and conditions in North America, a shocking study found 20% of the U.S. population is exposed to contaminated groundwater. On the plus side, there is some promising research to remove nanoplastics from water supplies.

The agencies tasked with overseeing water companies in England and Wales recognize the importance of restoring confidence in their work. Helen Campbell, the senior director of Performance at Ofwat, said of the new law: "These rules are an important step towards rebuilding public trust within the water sector, while also prompting water companies to focus on delivering a change in their culture that better meets the expectations of their customers."

