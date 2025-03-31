Lawmakers introduce sweeping bill aimed at breaking utility barriers for renters: 'Not years down the road'

"This bill will guarantee that families, renters and businesses … can benefit."

A California lawmaker introduced legislation last month designed to strengthen and expand the state's existing community solar and storage program.

Assemblymember Chris Ward from San Diego introduced AB 1260, which would lower costs, provide more clean energy access, and enhance grid reliability.

"California needs affordable, clean energy solutions today, not years down the road," Ward told Solar Power World. "This bill will guarantee that families, renters and businesses — especially those unable to install rooftop solar — can benefit from local solar power, all while keeping energy costs low for every Californian."

The bill requires community solar projects to deliver guaranteed savings to subscribers and have at least 51% capacity dedicated to low-income consumers. Also, in accordance with the state's mandate to put solar on new homes, allowing community solar as a compliance option will save billions in construction costs and expand clean energy access.

Community solar programs work by allowing you to sign up for a subscription to a local solar farm, which provides energy while giving you a discount on your bills. It's a great option if you can't install rooftop panels because of the cost or the amount of sun your location gets or if you're a renter.

EnergySage, a clean energy marketplace, estimates you can save anywhere from 5% to 20% on your annual electricity costs by opting for community solar.

Even businesses are getting in on the savings provided by community solar. Last year, it was reported that 130 new Wendy's restaurants were using community solar for between 30% and 100% of their energy needs.

Community solar has also helped people survive extreme weather events. For example, residents in communities in North Carolina were able to keep their lights on thanks to backup solar options from community programs during Hurricane Helene and its aftermath.

Clean energy such as solar not only benefits your wallet; it also helps lower your reliance on dirty energy, which emits pollution contributing to the warming of the planet. This creates a domino effect of increased extreme weather events and other environmental issues.

"By recognizing the full value that community solar + storage provides to the grid and local communities, we can finally create a workable, cost-saving program that expands access to millions of Californians," Derek Chernow, western regional director at the Coalition for Community Solar Access, told Solar Power World.

