  • Business Business

Government announces $1.2 billion investment to modernize energy grid in key region: 'A valuable resource'

The loans would support the building of solar farms and battery energy storage systems.

by Grace Howarth
The loans would support the building of solar farms and battery energy storage systems.

Photo Credit: iStock

The Department of Energy plans to replace dirty fuel plants in Puerto Rico with solar power and battery storage.

In a move toward more sustainable energy, the DOE announced a project to boost solar power production in the territory.

The Loan Programs Office granted one loan and conditionally granted two to the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority. These loans, which total over $1.2 billion, will fund the building of solar farms and battery energy storage systems.

These plans would "more than double the LPO's support for utility-scale solar generation and battery energy storage in Puerto Rico," according to Elecktrek.

Because Puerto Rico relies on imported fuel, its infrastructure is underfunded, and it is in the path of frequent tropical storms, the cost of energy for citizens is double the U.S. average. This investment could be a massive stride for renewable energy and also lower the cost of living for Puerto Ricans.

Conditions on islands often prove to be ideal for renewable energy sources, and these communities just need funding and infrastructure to take advantage of the natural energy around them. For example, in 2023, an island called El Hierro in Spain's Canary archipelago made history by relying solely on wind and solar power for a month straight.

Watch now: CEO reveals form of energy that has 'polled across political lines' for over a decade

Alongside the benefits of reducing carbon pollution that comes from dirty fuels, a switch to renewable energy is also great for people's wallets. The costs of renewable energy have steeply declined recently, and more renewable sources result in lower energy costs for individuals. 

"LPO provides low-cost financing and a rigorous due diligence process, making it a valuable resource for Puerto Rico as it works to rebuild an affordable, reliable, and clean energy system," Electrek stated.

The Department of Energy has said that Puerto Rico could "feasibly transition to 100% renewable energy by 2050, but significant system upgrades and investments — guided by meaningful community participation — are needed to get there."

Do you think our power grid needs to be upgraded?

Definitely 👍

Only in some states ☝️

Not really 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"The grid is getting less and less reliable."
Business

This startup is revolutionizing home backup power with an automatic, effortless system: 'We're the Goldilocks'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x