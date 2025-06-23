Elon Musk faces backlash after details of recent trip go public: 'No way'

"Wish he'd spend it a little higher in the air, like Mars maybe?"

A recent post in the r/ElonJetTracker subreddit has reignited public frustration over the wasteful flight habits of billionaires. The air traffic snapshot shows Elon Musk's private plane on a flight that lasted just 45 minutes.

The brief hop to San Jose, California, used 384 gallons of jet fuel — costing $2,151 — and generated 4 tons of harmful carbon pollution, according to the original poster.

Musk is no stranger to public criticism, whether it's over allegedly spreading misinformation or committing local environmental violations. But many people have pointed out the irony of Musk — a public proponent of clean energy and electric vehicles — contributing so much to planet-warming air pollution through wasteful short-haul flights like these.

Private jet trips are especially harmful because they generate an outsized amount of pollution per passenger compared to commercial flights or ground transportation. According to the Transport & Environment, private jets can emit up to 14 times more toxic pollution per passenger than commercial planes — and 50 times more than trains.

While everyday people are encouraged to take shorter showers or buy energy-efficient appliances, the unchecked behavior of ultra-wealthy travelers continues to undermine the collective efforts of the general population.

If we're serious about achieving a cooler, safer future for all, policies like France's short-haul flight ban — which prohibits flights that can be replaced by ground transportation in under 2.5 hours — may need to be implemented in more countries.

Organizations such as Climate TRACE and groups tracking celebrity jets are shining a light on the wasteful habits of the superrich and polluting corporations.

In the meantime, regular folks can continue making eco-friendly choices — from supporting public transit to reducing energy waste at home. Organizations like Rewiring America can help homeowners slash their power use — a win-win for their wallet and the planet.

As one social media user put it, "This a****** spends more time in the air than he does on the ground." Another user shared their disbelief at the situation, commenting, "No way." A third added: "Wish he'd spend it a little higher in the air, like Mars maybe?"

