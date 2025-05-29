Lawmakers propose game-changing rebate program for household equipment upgrades: 'Might as well get on board'

Households could get as much as 70% off the purchase price of certain equipment.

Lawmakers in New York are considering a bill that would offer rebates to residents who switch from gas-powered to electric gardening tools.

If signed into law, the bill would create an electric equipment rebate program that would offer New Yorkers as much as 70% off the purchase price of electric equipment, according to Hardware + Building Supply Dealer. The bill, which recently passed the state Senate, would cover all kinds of tools, including mowers, chippers, and chainsaws.

With some impressive technological advances, electric gardening tools can be just as effective as their gas-powered counterparts. Moreover, they require less maintenance and don't need expensive gas. There are also health and environmental benefits to going electric.

The pollution footprint of gas-powered equipment is surprisingly large because a lot of older gear uses an inefficient two-stroke engine. All told, the harmful emissions caused by landscaping tools are equivalent to millions of cars on the road — and can negatively impact lung function and cardiac health.

According to a 2023 report, New York is the third-highest emitter of particulate matter nationwide for lawn and gardening tools. The report indicates that leaf blowers are the worst offenders of all: Using one for an hour is akin to driving over 1,000 miles.

Another category in which electric equipment beats gas-powered tools hands down is noise level. Some equipment hits up to 100 decibels, which can cause permanent hearing damage with prolonged use. It can also be a public nuisance, leading some municipalities to enact ordinances against gas-powered tools.

One Long Island town imposed restrictions on the use of commercial leaf blowers, but there has been some pushback against an outright ban. Offering rebates could make the prospect of going electric more appealing to those otherwise reluctant to make the switch.

Local outlets have reported positive reactions to the use of electric equipment. A resident in Western New York told Rochester First, " … It worked really well for me," adding, "It just seemed like this is the future, so might as well get on board."

To see the benefits of the proposed bill S1574, next the legislation would need to pass the state Assembly before being signed into law by Governor Kathy Hochul.

