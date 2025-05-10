Gardener shares genius upgrade that took basic yard tool to the next level: 'Impressed'

"We have a ton of these beds that need attention."

When it comes to yard work, it can be a never-ending chore. However, when you find the right tool, it can make a world of difference.

One Redditor showed off how they made a few simple modifications to their bed edger to make it less labor-intensive while getting the landscaping look they wanted.

"Just sharing my hack for cutting a bigger 'v' trench in my edges without too much manual labor," they wrote. "The shield isn't big enough, so I tape on some cardboard, which lasts long enough to get the job done."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The photos showed a small piece of cardboard that was taped along the side of the tool to create a larger shield for the blade.

The tip was shared with a Reddit forum dedicated to fans of battery-operated tools from Egopower+. While the post was not a review, the original poster added that this tool has lasted them nearly six years, and they had added an Echo Bed Edger blade. That type of longevity can be hard to come by in an age of planned obsolescence.

In fact, they first posted about the tool and its modification when they purchased it years ago; they said it saved them time, and now that it has lasted so long, it has definitely saved them money!

Ego Power+ is one of several brands of electric yard tools. Choosing battery-powered tools can be a great way to maintain your garden while decreasing your pollution output and saving money in the long run.

Electric yard tools are also much quieter than their gas-powered alternatives. Additionally, they don't produce toxic fumes like gasoline does, and homeowners don't have to worry about storing the combustible fuel on their property.

The Reddit community is committed to yard care and was happy to discuss this yard-trimming hack.

One person simply said, "Impressed!"

Someone else was looking forward to trying something similar for their home, saying, "We have a ton of these beds that need attention. I just bought one of the blades you linked in your original post. Hopefully I can get it switched out. I dig the cardboard shield; I'll do that as well. Thanks for the post."

Another yard chore enthusiast added, "Thanks for sharing. Pretty sweet!"

