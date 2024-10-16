  • Business Business

Town officials consider game-changing ban on common lawn equipment: 'I think it's time'

"We've been talking about a ban for several years."

by Alyssa Ochs
"We’ve been talking about a ban for several years."

Photo Credit: iStock

Huntington, a town on Long Island, New York, joins the nationwide trend of potentially banning gas-powered leaf blowers.  

As Newsday reported, an advocacy group called Huntington Clean Alternative Landscaping Methods (CALM) lobbied the town board to outlaw the air- and noise-polluting pieces of landscaping equipment. 

The matter escalated to a public hearing to discuss banning the devices for homeowners and landscaping companies. The proposed ban would apply to specific days, times, and parts of the year, including weekends and holidays. 

"We've been talking about a ban for several years, and I think it's time to set a timetable where residents and commercial landscapers can find alternatives," town supervisor Ed Smyth said.

Huntington's move against gas-powered leaf blowers follows the example of Greenport Village, which approved a ban earlier this year that will take effect in December, per Newsday. At least partial bans already exist in North Hempstead, Garden City, Roslyn, Flower Hill, Sea Cliff, and Great Neck Estates. 

Lawmakers across the country are having similar debates about the machines, even at the statewide level in nearby New Jersey

Watch now: Can the government create hurricanes?

It is becoming public knowledge and widely accepted how damaging these machines are for the environment and public health. 

Gas-powered versions release as much planet-overheating pollution over just one hour as a 1,100-mile drive. Moreover, many people experience noise sensitivity that is triggered by leaf blowers and suffer from unnecessary anxiety because of them. 

Meanwhile, electric leaf blowers are effective, pollution-free alternatives that make yardwork a breeze without the risk of breathing in toxic fumes. 

Electric leaf blowers are also typically much quieter than gas-powered ones, reducing the noise burden on your neighbors. They also tend to be more affordable than gas-powered leaf blowers in the long run — as they don't require expensive fuel to operate.  

Bonnie Sager, a co-founder of Huntington CALM, commented on electric leaf blowers, telling Newsday, "Nothing is perfect, but it's a far superior method of cleaning leaves or debris."

In a Newsday post to X, formerly known as Twitter, one person commented, "Battery-powered is pretty cool." 

Another X user wrote, "BAN THEM!!!!! Gas leaf blowers HAVE to go!!!!!"

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x