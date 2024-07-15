Scientists warn of major threat to public health that could impact thousands: 'It's crucial to urgently ramp up efforts'

A recent study warns of the potential impact of particulate matter (PM) on public health, especially aging populations. Current estimates find that up to 110,000 premature deaths could happen in Korea due to particulate matter combined with an aging population, according to a report posted by Phys.org.

What's happening?

A study from Pohang University of Science and Technology (POSTECH) published in Environmental Research projected that premature deaths due to PM2.5, fine particulate matter less than 2.5 micrometers (µm), could reach 110,000 by 2050. This is in part because of a rapidly increasing Korean population over the age of 65, who are most susceptible.

Because of the minute size of PM2.5, these particles penetrate the lungs and contribute to adverse health issues and premature death, as reported by Phys.org, and can penetrate deep into the lungs and contribute to various health issues.

In the study, researchers calculated the average PM2.5 concentration from 2019 to 2021, which averaged 20 micrometers per cubic meter in the air, above the World Health Organization's recommended level of 5 micrometers per cubic meter (a cubic meter is about 35 cubic feet). Based on this finding and projected population trends, the researchers forecast the number of premature deaths at 110,000, all according to the Phys.org report.

Why is this study important?

While Korea's total population is forecast to decline, the percentage of adults aged 65 or older will increase, accounting for nearly 19% of the whole population in 2050, according to Statista.

Older adults are thought to be at higher risk of premature death related to particulate matter because of higher rates of cardiovascular disease and lower organ function. A recent study from JAMA Network Open found that patients subjected to at least 12 micrograms of soot per cubic meter of air are 10% more likely to suffer a heart attack and 16% more likely to die of cardiovascular disease than patients exposed to 8 micrograms per cubic meter.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

"With rapidly aging populations, the number of people vulnerable to PM2.5-related health outcomes is increasing, and as a result, PM2.5 is posing a significant threat to public health," said Professor Hyung Joo Lee of POSTECH.

Korea isn't the only country where the average age is increasing. In the U.S., the number of adults aged 65 or older is expected to reach 88 million by 2050, according to the National Institutes of Health. However, particulate matter also puts children and asthmatics at a higher risk of adverse health effects from PM2.5. Other studies warn of adverse health effects for prenatal development as well.

However, the study from POSTECH shows worrying signs for countries like South Korea, where the annual average concentration of PM2.5 is higher.

"To sustain the current PM2.5 health burdens by 2050, we must reduce PM2.5 concentrations to approximately 40% of the annual standard," Professor Lee said.

What's being done about particulate matter?

The Clean Air Act of 1970 has helped the U.S. see a decline in particulate matter, cutting pollution. It has even shown an increase in economic growth because of lower illnesses and premature deaths. The Environmental Protection Agency shows a decrease in concentrations of PM2.5 from 2000 to 2022, thanks in part to this act.

In South Korea, the government invested $9 billion on air quality management between 2007 and 2020, according to UNEP. With stricter enforcement of guidelines and technological investment, the country can help reduce PM2.5 concentrations, reports the International Trade Administration.

"Though achieving these reductions may prove challenging in the short term, it's crucial to urgently ramp up efforts to combat PM2.5 with more stringent regulatory actions than are currently in practice," said Professor Lee, per Phys.org.

On an individual level, you can take steps to protect yourself from higher concentrations of PM2.5, such as checking air pollution forecasts in your area, using air purifiers in your home, using other means of transportation than gas-powered cars when available, and avoiding outdoor activities during high periods, including in the aftermath of wildfires.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the coolest innovations improving our lives and saving our planet.