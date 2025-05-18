Homeowner stunned after discovering hidden feature in new state-of-the-art lawnmower: 'You've got it made'

An excited homeowner showed off their battery-operated EGO mower, which was the first one they bought. They just needed to know why it came with Bluetooth.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"The Bluetooth is for connecting to the app to update the software," one commenter quickly answered in the r/egopowerplus subreddit.

Otherwise, what is the excitement over an electric lawnmower? Noise, for one — or the lack of it, at least. Traditional mowers are notoriously loud at 85 to 96 decibels — similar to a motorcycle or loud traffic and enough to cause hearing damage with prolonged use, per Eufy. However, electric ones operate at a safe level of 75 to 80 decibels like a washing machine.

Are you tired of feeling like you're lifting weights during lawn care? For something lighter and easier to move, electric is the way to go. Per CNET, one tested self-propelled gas mower weighed as much as 90 pounds.

An electric lawnmower owner can also take pride in reducing air pollution. These tools have zero pollution due to battery use, but the gas from traditional mowers can create as much toxic gases after one hour as driving 300 miles.

These mowers are also low-maintenance options that don't require fuel power and oil changes. Gas mowers need lots of other upkeep like replacing filters and spark plugs. Less maintenance on electric models means less annual spending.

FROM OUR PARTNER Can't afford solar panels? Here's how to get them without paying for purchase or installation Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach program gives you all the benefits of solar power without the upfront costs. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it easier than ever to lock in energy savings. Palmetto assumes all risk and responsibility for the panels you lease, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and learn how much you can save. Learn more

Speaking of spending, due to its energy efficiency, one can further save after tax rebates from the Inflation Reduction Act in addition to some from local and state governments. Washington, D.C., offers $75 to $500 rebates, and Toledo, Ohio, residents can get back $100 for electrifying lawn care.

Get even more rebates and energy-efficient benefits with other upgrades like solar and induction stoves. Learn more about making these transitions through organizations like EnergySage and Rewiring America.

"With the high lift blade, you've got it made," one commenter wrote.

"Got the same one this spring," another EGO mower owner shared. "Every time I run it, I'm still amazed [at] how capable this thing is. Can't really think of anything my gasser did better than the Ego other than foul spark plugs."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.